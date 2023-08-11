Sunday Editor Louise Hoffman Broach interviewed her longtime friend, Jim Hoyt, in anticipation of a charity auction Aug. 19. The auction, at the former Barbara Jeans store in North Rose, is for Gideon and Malinda Miller’s medical expenses, specifically a prosthetic leg replacement. This is the second large-scale charity auction Jim has done for the Wayne County Amish community — the first raised more than $50,000 for a family faced with nearly insurmountable hospital bills for their daughter. The answers to Louise’s questions, which were supposed to be emailed, instead — and not surprisingly — arrived in a mostly unreadable, old-school fax transmission. Louise, shaking her head and laughing, admonished Jim over the phone for making her job harder. What follows is their conversation, both from the fax and via conversation:
LHB: You are a Wayne County native. Where did you grow up and what were your favorite things to do as a child?
JH: I grew up in Arcadia — in Fairville, actually — on Fairville-Maple Ridge Road. I loved being outdoors, riding motorcycles and snowmobiles, and going camping. And we had horses too.
LHB: How did you get into auctioneering? Where did you go to learn how to do it?
JH: I went to an auction with a friend of mine. The auctioneer was screaming at a woman, and I didn’t like that at all. My friend said, “Jim, you could do better than that.” I thought that, yes, I could. I headed to Fort Smith Auction School in Arkansas. I had been working at American Can Co. in Fairport, and I used to practice at night, pretending to be auctioning off cans. Finally, on Aug. 11, 1981, I held my very first real auction, in a barn in Marion. I know that is your birthday.
LHB: So, wow, it’s been 42 years! And that is my birthday, so it must have been a lucky thing. How how has the business changed over the years?
JH: The market changes, (and) prices change accordingly. You learn that as you go. Some things have increased in value, and some things haven’t. You have to follow along with what people want.
LHB: What are your favorite kinds of auctions?
JH: I’ve had a lot of locations in Wayne County, where I’ve had my business over the years, where I’ve held auctions in-house. But I really like to go out to different places: farms and homes, and do on-site estate auctions. I would rather do that. It’s challenging. I also do like to sell antiques.
LHB: How far away have you gone to do an auction?
JH: Most of my auctions have been in Wayne, and in the surrounding counties. I like the Finger Lakes. But I have done auctions over the years in Little Falls, where I did an auction at the hardware store. I’ve also done auctions in the Albany area and the Southern Tier.
LHB: Do you collect anything yourself? I remember red tractors, McCormick-Deering Farm-Alls (miniatures). Is there anything else?
JH: I do have a big toy tractor collection. I used to have them on display in one of the auction houses; that is probably what you remember. I have .410 caliber shotguns and also a nice collection of glass canes. A lot of them came from Clyde Glass Works.
LHB: The real reason for this conversation that I roped you into is that you are planning the second charity auction you have done for an Amish family with a very special need. Tell me about how this all came about.
JH: First of all, I have been very active and friendly with our Amish communities for years. Several Amish folks have worked for me. I do the auctions because I know they need help; they asked me and I said yes. They have been very good to me, so I want to give back.
LHB: I was so impressed at the previous auction about the sheer volume of things that were donated by both the Amish and the English. What’s going to be on the block Aug. 19?
JH: The auction consists of many donated items: Amish quilts, Amish furniture, sheds, farm equipment, wall hangings, comforters, gift certificates, lawn furniture, 1,000 bales of hay, rabbits, ducks, chickens, crocks, tools, crafts, horse and pony items, produce, horse harnesses, a corn sheller, sporting goods, a large barn fan, a two-man crosscut saw, ice tongues, a McCormick No. 4 mower, stainless-steel wash vats, a small porch stove, a cast-iron implement seat. Too much to list here, and there’s more coming in all the time, so you can expect some surprises. There will also be raffles during the auction. And, there will be some-out-of-town Amish auctioneers coming from Ohio to help me out. It’s going to be a lot of fun.
LHB: Tell me about the food.
JH: Homemade baked goods will be sold all day. There will be breakfast sandwiches, hash browns, and doughnuts and coffee available. Breakfast items are from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. Starting at noon, there will be a homemade dinner available. This is a full-course dinner with lots of desserts, including soft-ice-cream sundaes. It is being prepared and served by the local Amish ladies, and there will be takeouts available too. There is no set price; you give what I like to call a “love donation.” I don’t know exactly what they are having, but they fill your plate.
LHB: These auctions are bringing the Amish and the “English” communities together. What do you appreciate about the Amish?
JH: Our cultures are a little different. Small things, small gestures mean so much to them. Some things are the same, and really the English and the Amish get along great for the most part.
The auction profession has been around for many years, and it is a part of the Amish heritage. I have a trusted relationship with my Amish friends. There were four different groups of Amish in the area. I always want to be of any service to them. They are good, down-to-earth people.
LHB: What has impressed me over the years about you is that you have a good and generous heart, even if you have to resort to a fax machine. What other charity auctions have you done?
JH: I do a lot of the fire department auctions, Red Creek and East Palmyra, the Lions clubs, Ducks Unlimited, the Turkey Federation, and several others. I like to give back.
LHB: You’ve been honored by the New York State Auctioneers’ Association too.
JH: I served several years on the board of directors. In 2009, I was New York State Auctioneer of the Year, and, in 2018, I got the New York State Auctioneers Hall of Fame Award.
LHB: Is there anything I forgot to ask? What do you think that people might not know about you that would really surprise them?
