Evening Editor Louise Hoffman Broach interviewed Geneva native James Richmond via email about his love of music and his storied history as a performer, a career than spans nearly six decades. She left in many of the exclamation marks that Richmond included in his answers because they accurately reflect his exuberance and excitement for what he’s made his life’s work. Here’s what he had to say:
LHB: You grew up in Geneva, and from what you’ve told me your first introduction to music was through church. Tell me a little more about that and how it evolved into you playing in a band, The Echomen, at such a young age.
JR: My dad had a gospel quartet, and they would practice weekly in our living room. My mom and dad were also very active in the senior choir at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, where I attend to this day! So I was not only hearing them on Sundays in church and at two rehearsals a week, but music was constantly playing in our home. All kinds of music, which I am very happy about to this day!
LHB: What are some of your best memories from those times — what kinds of gigs did you play, and can you talk about how your dad used to drive you guys because you were so young none of you had driver’s licenses. Remind me of the original band members.
JR: The original members are still the current members: Steve Cocola, Gary Ventura, Don Damick, and Jimmy Harrison. One funny thing I’ll never forget was the very first public gig The Echomen played for an admission price at the Barrington Grange, just outside of Penn Yan. We made $35 for the night, so we made $7 apiece. But we were able to get out of the basement.
Our gigs playing at all of the high schools in the Finger Lakes were exciting because I really don’t think we played for less than 600 kids ever. And, most times it was closer to 800. If we played in Waterloo, then all of the kids from the neighboring high schools would come. And this happened every weekend, Friday and Saturday! We were also extremely popular at Oswego College! We did this with Mr. Damick, Mr. Cocola, Mr. Ventura and my dad driving us all over the place.
LHB: How did another legendary Geneva group, Wilmer and the Dukes, influence you? I read that one reviewer once said, “In Geneva, there were two kinds of kids. Those who went to hear ‘Wilmer’ and those who didn’t.”
JR: What Wilmer (Alexander Jr.) did for me is beyond words! And what the Dukes did for The Echomen is epic! It’s like a high school football player being around a Deion Sanders and having Deion to watch, learn from, and to have him reach out to really help! We’d sit on the side of the stage at Club 86 — we were 15-16 years old — and we would be totally absorbed in every move they made! At this time, The Dukes were at the top of their game and revered in Buffalo, Syracuse and Rochester. Without Wilmer, the Echomen would not have been the act that we became.
LHB: What instruments do you play? What kind of music did you start out with and how has it evolved over the years?
JR: I dabble at the drums, bass and guitar for songwriting purposes, but I play the organ at Mt. Olive and I went to college for saxophone. I started playing mostly R&B, and now I dabble at jazz and its use of harmony and scales. I am by no means a jazz player, but I try to incorporate some of those colors.
LHB: Did you have other jobs when you were growing up, or was it pretty much just music stuff?
JR: It wasn’t until after years of marriage and the birth of my daughter that I realized that I need to be consistent in my wage earnings.
LHB: Do I remember right that you went to Fredonia for college? Did you intend to do music as a full-time career?
JR: When I went to college, my first year I was with The Echomen. The Echomen broke up and I joined Mother Freedom, and after a time we got some interest from All Platinum Records, which was a subsidiary of Sugar Hill Records ... we recorded our CD “Cutting The Chord.” So music had become my career and my life. That’s all that I wanted to do.
LHB: Tell me a little about how things progressed for you, how Prime Time Funk came together.
JR: During Mother Freedom, I started playing a lot in Rochester, and when we broke up I started a band called Saratoga, which had a nice run. I joined a band called King Juke. After them, I started a band called Kicks, which became really popular.
A long story short: I was playing at a wedding, and Todd East’s mother came up and asked if her son could sing a song. Usually at a wedding I would not do that, but it must have been fate. Todd came up and sang and the whole band was blown away. I told Todd that night that if I ever formed another band, he would be my first call. Two months later, Ralph Ortiz and myself started Prime Time Funk — and Todd was my first call. After being with us for two years, he had to move away, but PTF is still together 27 years later, two CDs and 10 years of being the house band for the Rochester Music Hall of Fame.
I am the music director for the RMHF. I am presently producing Todd East’s very first recording.
LHB: How did you get involved with the Rochester Music Hall of Fame? I know you are on the board of directors and have other roles there. How long has it existed?
JR: The Rochester Music Hall of Fame met for three years before we had our first induction ceremony at the Eastman Theatre, and we’ve had 10 ceremonies. I heard that they were trying to start a hall of fame and I wanted to be a part of it. The president heard and called me to offer a board position. As we progressed, the board realized that I had the talent and the temperament to be music director and that I had the band that could play with anyone! Having the right temperament is really key because dealing with national artists can be tricky, with egos and requirements that may change at the drop of a hat. But the cool thing is that I’ve got personal cell numbers from most of these people, from Paul Simon to Cathy Sledge.
LHB: You’ve played with some pretty famous people over the years. I know that Paul Simon is one, and Lou Gramm and Gary Lewis. Who else have you shared the stage with?
JR: Just last week I sang on two national commercials with the background vocalists from Bob Seger and Eric Clapton. I have been lucky enough to tour with Motown Records artists The Temptations and The Four Tops. I performed with Sister Sledge, The Rascals, Charles Strouse (composer of “Tomorrow” in Annie), Bob McGrath (Sesame Street), James Brown’s horn section, Chuck and Gap Mangione, BB King, Brothers Johnson and Earth Wind & Fire, Paul Schafer (David Letterman Show), and David Clayton Thomas from Blood Sweat & Tears. This is a partial list, but I can say that I’ve been blessed.
LHB: Who are some of your favorite musical artists? Is there any kind of music you don’t enjoy?
JR: Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and a lady that many may not know of by the name of Eva Cassidy are my favorite female singers. I urge you to check her out and listen to her version of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow.” I grew up with James Brown and Elvis Presley. Another major influence was the Beatles! There is no music that I don’t like. I’ll listen to different styles when I’m writing for motivation. I’ll listen to country music when I’m writing lyrics. Earth Wind & Fire when I want to groove, etc. I also love Steely Dan!
LHB: What did you do at RIT? You recently retired after 22 years.
JR: I was the staff assistant for the general manager (Dining Services, Finance and Administration). It was a job that had similar duties to what I do at Mt. Olive.
LHB: You said you would be doing music full time now. What are your plans?
JR: I got a new recording unit, so I plan on writing music, traveling a little more playing music, and visiting my grandkids! I have been asked to play the New Orleans Jazz Festival on May 5, and I’m very excited about that! I’ll be playing with Grammy-nominated CJ Chenier and The Red Hot Louisiana Band.
LHB: How would you encourage young people who want to have a career in the music business?
JR: If a young person wants to have a career in music, I encourage them to realize that it is a business and treat it that way. So many young kids get involved with the artistic aspect of music and neglect to realize that it is a business! I was fortunate to have men like Wilmer, Mr. Damick, Mr. Cocola who instilled in me and The Echomen to save money from each gig, be professional, and do what the contracts states. Simple things that can get lost.
LHB: How is your health? I know that you have some kidney issues, and also diabetes. Does it make performing difficult for you at times?
JR: It is a challenge. I should be on a kidney list for a transplant, but I’m having trouble with my A1C. I have other issues which have had an impact on how I perform, and my stamina, but I am staying positive.
LHB: What do you want people to know about you that they might not know?
JR: That I value friendships, I love people, and that I am eternally grateful for the parents that I had. In a time when it would be easy to hate with all of the racial strife, they taught me and my siblings that you love everyone (even when it’s not easy) and you respect everyone unless it’s not deserved. But you still love and pray for everyone. Thank you Mr. and Mrs. Richmond!
James Richmond Name: James Richmond Age: 70 Resides: Farmington (grew up in Geneva) Family: Wife, Judy; daughter, Jamie, and son-in-law, Russ; grandchildren, Malcolm and Griffin; brother and sisters, Randy, Rhonda and Michelle Occupation: Musician TV series you are watching: “Young & Restless” Book you are currently reading: “Eva Cassidy: Songbird” No. 1 thing on your bucket list: Go to Graceland