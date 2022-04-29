Managing Editor Alan Brignall conducted an email interview with John Goodwin, who was hired as assistant city manager in Canandaigua in 2014 and promoted to city manager in 2017. Here is what John had to say:
AB: As concisely as you can, describe a typical day for the man managing the city of Canandaigua?
JG: There is no such thing as a typical day. As the city manager, and not unlike many of our city staff, I wear a number of different hats. I serve as the chief executive officer, chief administrative officer, chief personnel officer, chief financial officer, and director of public safety. As you can imagine, there is a lot of variety of issues, topics, and problems to solve. Makes every day different and usually busy. It is the blessing and the curse of this line of work.
AB: Let’s say I come to you with an idea that you might find intriguing enough to explore. Explain the steps you would take to get the ball rolling.
JG: This is not an easy question to answer. The first step is to bring the idea. That then will lead to thinking about the details. Getting the ball rolling is exploring the details and making a determination on whether the idea is feasible. A lot of ideas sound intriguing at the conceptual level, but the devil is always in the details:
• What logistical or legal hurdles exist that need to be surmounted to implement the idea?
• Does the idea need funding? If so how much and where is there funding for the idea?
• Does it or would it have support from stakeholders, the community and/or City Council?
• What will the ongoing maintenance requirements in terms of time, effort and costs?
• Do we have the capacity both in the short and long term to take it on in addition to other projects and services we provide?
AB: Whether it’s the new YMCA in the works, the Inclusion in Motion playground being built with private money, or something else, summarize the good things going on in Canandaigua right now?
JG: I don’t think you have enough room on the page. The former Labelon Building, after being a blight for over 30 years, is on the verge of being redeveloped as is the former gas station on South Main Street. Hotel Canandaigua, which has been a frustrating project, is progressing and looking to open this fall. We have new restaurants and some vacant storefronts being renovated and opening new business soon. We are also planning to make The Central on Main a permanent amenity for our community with infrastructure improvements planned to take place soon. On top of that, we also have a new bike share program that will be starting soon.
I could continue with many more exciting development proposals and activities, but as I said, there is not enough room on the page.
AB: It’s no secret what tourism means to the local economy, including Canandaigua. Why should an out-of-towner consider visiting Canandaigua as opposed to other tourism-dependent communities throughout the region?
JG: Canandaigua, on the north shore of Canandaigua Lake, is a special place and truly is The Chosen Spot. We are a food destination with a variety of locally owned and operated restaurants that allow you to literally eat around the world with Indian, Thai, Chinese, French, German, Italian, American, and Mexican. In addition, Canandaigua is home to several high-quality craft beverages. I am not sure if we still hold the title, but we had more breweries per capita than anywhere else in the country. We have world-class destinations with Sonnenberg Gardens and a resort ranked among the best in the world. We are the Gateway to the Finger Lakes and all that our region has to offer.
AB: Conversely, because tourism benefits the region as a whole, no one wants to be so cutthroat as to denigrate others who depend on tourism dollars. Would that be a correct assessment?
JG: Canandaigua is proud to be the Gateway to the Finger Lakes region and being a host to visitors that are not just enjoying Canandaigua, but all of what our region has to offer from the incomparable views and natural beauty, countless recreational opportunities to world-class wineries and breweries.
AB: It wasn’t that long ago that the threat of the Canandaigua VA closing was close to becoming reality. Talk about how vital it was that it didn’t happen, both for the veterans and employees/economic impact alike.
JG: The Canandaigua VA is a vital player in our overall healthcare sector, and (its closure) would have been extremely detrimental to not just Canandaigua, but the region. With F.F. Thompson Hospital and the numerous adjacent medical facilities coupled with the Canandaigua VA, healthcare is a major component to the Canandaigua economy. Now, the Canandaigua VA is expanding.
AB: A recent letter writer on our Opinion page alluded to the similarities between the Geneva Routes 5&20 plan and Canandaigua’s 5&20 bypass plan of roughly 50 years ago. The letter writer pointed to closed downtown Canandaigua shops, empty storefronts, and difficulty attracting new businesses as the downfalls of what happened in Canandaigua. How do you respond to that?
JG: Our downtown is vibrant. We have a normal churn of businesses and continue to attract new business, so my response is that the letter writer has not been spent any time in Canandaigua downtown.
AB: Substance abuse and drug trafficking are a nationwide epidemic, and Canandaigua is not immune to those problems. How does the city Police Department — by itself and working with other agencies — address those issues?
JG: Canandaigua is not immune to some of the national problems that are and have been occurring. Our police department does not work in a bubble. We are partners with several community organizations that work to help those struggling with addiction and work with the community to prevent drug use, such as The Partnership for Ontario County. We also partner and work with local, federal and state law enforcement agencies with investigations in attempt to address the drug problems that our community faces.
AB: What are some of challenges in putting together an annual city budget today that are different from when you started?
JG: I don’t think that the challenge for municipal budgeting has really changed. Obviously, there are different issues and challenges that arise, such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the financial impacts that it caused and we had to adjust for, but the biggest budget challenge, and really our biggest challenge in general, is finding the balance between the ever-increasing demands for more or better services while keeping property taxes to pay for those services as flat as possible.
AB: What is the most gratifying part of your job?
JG: Most that go into this line of work do so to make a positive difference. At the local government level, you get to see your fingerprints on the difference making projects.
AB: How about the most frustrating part of your job?
JG: It can be frustrating to continually deal with the negativity and getting blamed for just about everything. No matter what we do, there will always be someone upset about it, and they are usually the loudest. It gets amplified with false and/or misleading information on social media.
AB: What is the most challenging thing upstate cities roughly the size of Canandaigua face as we head to the quarter mark of the 21st century?
JG: Canandaigua and cities our size are stuck in the middle. We are too small to be able to afford to do certain things or dedicate resources, but yet too big not to pursue those items. It is a hard concept to express.
As I stated above, our greatest challenge is achieving a balance between the ever-increasing demands for more or better services while keeping property taxes to pay for those services as flat as possible — finding that balance between improving and/or maintaining our high quality of life, while exercising prudent and fiscal responsibility to ensure that property taxes remain affordable for our current and future residents.