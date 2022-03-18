Managing Editor Alan Brignall conducted an email interview with Karen Burcroff, the project director for the Seneca County Substance Abuse Coalition. Here is what Karen had to say about the Coalition and other matters related to substance abuse:
AB: What exactly is the Seneca County Substance Abuse Coalition, when was it formed, and how long have you been involved?
KB: Seneca County residents have always fostered a great sense of community and a commitment to protecting its youth. Volunteers first formed a task force in 1989 and later transitioned into a coalition when, in 1997, the Office of National Drug Control Policy’s Drug-Free Communities Support Program began funding community-based coalitions to engage multiple sectors of the community to prevent youth substance use. Seneca County Substance Abuse Coalition received its first Drug Free Communities Grant in 2013. I was hired in January 2021, after the second DFC Grant was awarded (another five-year grant) in December 2020. Just recently, the steering committees of both the Substance Abuse Coalition and the Suicide Prevention Coalition joined forces to build the county’s protective factors and reduce risk factors impacting our residents. Together, both coalitions make an incredible impact on the Seneca County community.
The Substance Abuse Coalition’s motto is “Partnering to encourage a healthier community for all.” We want to make sure we are protecting youth (their brains aren’t fully developed until 24 years, and we know substances can cause learning, attention and addiction issues) and provide information so that adults are educated about substances so they can make responsible choices.
In our Coalition, each agency/member maintains their own independent focus while agreeing to work collaboratively to achieve our common goals. Members of the Coalition meet monthly to work toward identified goals (based on annually collected student data) and implement research-based strategies to reduce the use of substances throughout the county, again specifically working to protect our youth. The Coalition produces a monthly newsletter, offers monthly Unplug & Power Down Family Time Boxes (crafts, recipes and conversation starters), is often seen at farmers markets and festivals with our Stop DWI simulator trailer, sponsors programs and town hall-style meetings for community members, conducts Kids on Wheels /Bike Rodeos at summer recreation programs … we are even sponsoring Little League Baseball teams this year! Our Coalition members run the Drop-In Center in Seneca Falls, provide mental health/addiction counseling services and support in all four school districts, enforce 21 and over in their stores … I could go on and on, as we have 75 members.
RiSE (Resilience & Inclusion for Students Everywhere) is our youth coalition, and it is open to all Seneca County youth in grades 6-12. This is a youth-led group that plans events and creates messaging for youth to foster leadership skills. They have offered pumpkin carving, family bingo, and last year’s end-of-the Summer Bash (mobile laser tag, rock painting, basketball, etc.). Anyone interested should contact the United Way of Seneca County office at (315) 539-1135.
AB: What sort of folks do you seek to become part of the Coalition, and what do you ask of those people in terms of a time commitment?
KB: Anyone with an interest in helping our youth and bettering our community is always welcome to join us, whether it be through participation in meetings or volunteering at events. Since we are currently receiving a Drug Free Communities Grant we are required to have representation in 12 different “sectors” (schools, law enforcement, media, faith and fraternal, businesses, state and local government agencies, civic and volunteer groups, healthcare professionals, youth, parents, youth serving and other agencies). Our steering committee meets once a month (for one hour), and we have a variety of different sub-committees (ranging from Media and Marketing, Membership, Prevention, Cannabis/Nicotine, Data and Assessment, Finance) that also meet once a month (for one hour). Some meetings are moving back to in-person, but we always offer a virtual option, as that is easier for some.
AB: How much — and in what ways, specifically — has your background in education helped in the transition to your new job?
KB: It has been a tremendous help. My passion has always been around helping kids. So first, I still am working with and for youth, and improving our community’s protective factors. As an educator, I valued the 40 Developmental Assets (the importance of kids being connected to their community, a sense of belonging, being empowered), and that is what we base our work on now. Second, I already had experience with data, goal-writing, action and evaluation plans. Obviously, there are different terms, like the Strategic Prevention Framework, but there are a lot of similarities. And last, the connections that I had by living and working here for so long have made it an easy transition for building collaborative partnerships.
AB: The Coalition is getting ready to launch a pair of campaigns. One is the difference between hemp vs. CBD vs. THC marijuana. Why is this important, what message do you want to get out, and what do you hope to accomplish?
KB: There’s the misconception that just because the state legalized cannabis in March 2021 that marijuana isn’t harmful or addicting. The THC levels found in today’s cannabis is regularly over 20%, with some samples even testing over 30%. To give you a comparison of how dangerous that is, for the plant to be considered CBD or hemp it has to have a THC level of less than 0.3%. That is why we are working hard to educate our residents that driving high is a DUI, and that the potency level can sneak up on you because it is higher than you think (make you more psychotic).
The law is very clear that possession and consumption is only legal for those age 21 and older (again, protecting the young developing brain and research shows that people who begin using before the age of 18 are at greater odds for addiction to marijuana and other drugs, as well as mental health concerns). What is important to know about CBD is that it was supposed to be regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, but they never accepted responsibility for the CBD market, so it has been unregulated the entire time. When you purchase a CBD product, there is no guarantee about what you are getting.
The New York State Office of Cannabis Management will be regulating everything once the guidelines have been finalized. That means that any marijuana and CBD purchased right now continues to be unregulated, and it is a buyer-beware market. The goal of the Coalition is to make sure the community is educated to make safe, responsible choices.
AB: The other campaign the Coalition will launch is One Pill Can Kill. Explain what that is about and, like the marijuana initiative, what sort of message will be delivered, along with what the Coalition wants to achieve through that message?
KB: Foremost, everyone needs to know to only consume pills provided to you by a doctor or a pharmacist. Do not take anything purchased online. Just like everything else, pills are cheaper and will be delivered to your home. The problem is that they are fake pills, made in China, and the Drug Enforcement Agency has found that four out of 10 pills have a lethal dose of fentanyl. Criminal drug networks mass-produce them and market them as legitimate prescription pills to deceive the American public.
The CDC reported more than 93,000 people died last year of an overdose in the U.S., the highest ever recorded. The number of DEA-seized counterfeit pills with fentanyl has jumped nearly 430% since 2019.
Four significant seizures occurred between Albany and Rochester, so people have to realize this is happening here in our community and we need to protect one another, especially our youth. Parents need to be talking with their children, monitoring their phones (there are certain emojis that are used to communicate a drug transaction on Snap Chat and other social media platforms), and reaching out for professional help for their children if needed. Mental health is just as important as physical health, and our youth are worth saving.
AB: I just finished reading “The Least of Us,” former Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Quinones’ follow-up to “Dreamland.” “The Least of Us” further underscores the massive drug traffic and abuse issues we have in our country, especially when it comes to fentanyl-laced pills and substances. How much does the Coalition focus not only on curbing abuse, but curtailing supply lines?
KB: The idea behind drug-free coalitions is to mobilize the entire community so that the community can transform itself. For years, research has shown that coalitions can serve as the catalyst to reduce local substance abuse problems through prevention.
We have two main prevention goals:
Reduce substance abuse among youth, and over time, among adults by addressing the factors in a community that increase the risk of substance abuse and promoting the factors that minimize the risk of substance abuse.
Establish and strengthen collaboration among the community to support the prevention and reduction of substance abuse efforts among youth.
We accomplish this by implementing policy changes (businesses, landlords, social host ordinance, environmental improvements (signage, lighting); changing consequences (recognizing positive behaviors and increasing fines on violations); enhancing access/reducing barriers (assuring healthcare, transportation); providing support (alternative activities, support groups); enhancing skills (workshops for residents and professionals); and providing information (flyers, social media posts).
AB: Do you believe the average American has any real idea about the depth of the drug problem nationwide?
KB: Unfortunately, no. In fact, until I started my position about one year ago, I was naïve as to how urgent the problem was … and I was working with youth and parents every day! That is why I have become so passionate about spreading the message, protecting our county’s youth, and educating our residents. If I didn’t know, then I assume most people don’t know.
No one should ever hesitate to reach out to our office to learn more, to call the 211 Lifeline for assistance for themselves or someone they know … we live in a great area where people truly do care about one another, and neighbors take care of neighbors.
AB: As you’re painfully aware, addicts often go through recovery many, many times before they get their lives turned around. Does the Coalition offer programs to help the recovering addict get straightened out more quickly, or is it simply not possible given how each person differs?
KB: Each person’s recovery road looks different, but Seneca County is fortunate to have several local resources available.
Seneca County Community Counseling provides one-on-one therapy sessions using a variety of different techniques to treat a range of addictions. Help with transportation is available upon request.
Seneca Falls is home to a Drop-In Center, where a variety of programs and services are offered (including counseling). Those with questions or interested in scheduling an appointment at the Drop-In Center should call (315) 568-4972.
Those seeking group support can look on https://fingerlakesaa.org/ for meeting dates, times and locations for the seven AA meetings and one Al-Anon meetings in our area.
We are also fortunate to have a strong network of peer advocates who work closely with individuals who are ready and willing to seek help.
Friends and family members who are concerned but don’t know who to call can always reach out to the 211 Lifeline (free and confidential assistance to help locate basic resources 24/7, 365 days for crisis stabilization).
AB: Does the Coalition receive help from law enforcement in its efforts? If so, in what form?
KB: YES! The Seneca County Substance Abuse Coalition is very, very fortunate to have great working partnerships with all five of our local law enforcement departments: the Seneca Falls and Waterloo police departments, the Seneca County sheriff’s office, New York State Police, and New York State Park Police. We annually host drug take-back days together (April 30 and Oct. 22) and National Night Out (which is a free family night that usually includes bounce houses, hot dogs, water balloon tosses, etc.) in August. We also work collaboratively with all school resource officers (in all four of the county’s school districts), address Stop DWI efforts throughout the county, and partner for highway and traffic safety programs like mock crash programs at high schools and the Kids on Wheels/Bike Rodeo at the summer rec programs.
AB: How about a success story or two from the Coalition’s efforts thus far.
KB: We currently have partnerships with Seneca County Head Start, Waterloo UPK, Romulus UPK, South Seneca UPK, Creative Choices, and Stepping Stones preschool programs where we provide monthly Family Time Boxes to 235 students and their families. Each family received a box large enough to hold everyone in the family’s electronic devices (phones, tablets, gaming controllers). Inside the box were conversation starters, three recipes (appetizer, dinner, dessert), and all the materials for a craft activity. New replacements and information for the grownups are provided each month.
We also recently launched “Flat Karen & Flat Sarah” and our own YouTube channel. Our goal with this project is to increase family engagement and create communication habits. Research shows how important communication is between parents/guardians and youth as they grow up (especially in the teen years), so we are hoping to instill healthy habits at a young age.
AB: There is so much heartbreak when it comes to substance abuse. What do you do away from the job to relieve stress and, to borrow a well-worn cliché, keep your sanity?
KB: When I was an elementary school principal, I used to work long hours, and my kids were at daycare from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. I learned then to really be “present” with them when I am home. Whether that means jumping on the trampoline or pitching in the batting cage, I have always put my kids first when I am home. Their love always refilled my bucket for the next day.
Now that I work in the non-profit world, I still engage in the same practice (just enjoy better working hours so I actually have more time to spend with my kids). A Hallmark movie every now and then never hurts either!