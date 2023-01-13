Evening Editor Louise Hoffman Broach interviewed Karen Madden by email. Madden is acting director of the Center of Health Care Policy and Resource Development for the New York State Department of Health. She is also the energy behind National Rural Health Day and a native of Lyons. Here’s what she had to say about what she does and her take on healthcare in rural New York:
LHB: Where did you grow up, and what was your childhood like there?
KM: Lyons. It was fun to grow up in a small town in the ’70s and ’80s. My friends and I rode our bikes all over town, walked to school, played outside, bought penny candy at the Corner Store or Foxes, went to Ohmann’s Theater, played on the school sports teams, and hung out at the wall (at Lyons Elementary School) when we were a little older. People were friendly and neighborly, and you never walked down the street without knowing someone. We were lucky because we didn’t have many of the safety concerns that kids have now.
LHB: You went to school at SUNY Oswego and then the University at Albany. How did your time in those places influence your choice of career and your ability to see the needs of people who may have limited health options because of where they live?
KM: My original plan was to go to law school, and I always had an interest in government and history, so I majored in political science. I took an Introduction to Public Policy class in my sophomore year and found my passion. At the time, Dr. Lorrie Clemo taught most of the public policy classes at Oswego, and I took all of them. Dr. Clemo gave me a lot of opportunities and pointed me in the direction of graduate programs in public policy rather than law school. She was a mentor to me, the most important I’ve had, in so many ways and changed the course of my life. I would not be doing the work I do now were it not for her.
LHB: Where did healthcare access come in?
KM: Once I decided to go to graduate school, I needed to choose a concentration and was very focused on access to healthcare because of work that I did on a research paper in college. It sounds cliché, but I also wanted to work on something that could improve people’s lives, and it came down to health or education policy. I figured that kids needed to be healthy before they could effectively learn, so I decided on health policy at the University at Albany’s Rockefeller College of Public Affairs. I applied for jobs at the Department of Health, and the offer to work at the Office of Rural Health was the first one that I received shortly after I graduated, so I accepted it. I didn’t know it at the time but I had found the place where I would build my career and have the opportunity to work with so many dedicated, intelligent, mission-driven people, both in New York’s rural communities and in the Department of Health and also nationally.
LHB: What do you like most about it?
KM: I have been able to work on a wide range of issues and have had opportunities that I probably wouldn’t have had in other jobs. It’s also the place where I discovered my why. People often ask me, “Why rural health care?”, and my response always is, “because I don’t think that where you live should dictate your access to health care and your health outcomes.”
LHB: What is it about rural health that makes it different from, say, healthcare issues in places like Rochester and other larger cities?
KM: One of the most glaring differences is the impact that transportation has on access to care in rural communities. There are certainly access to care issues in urban communities, and transportation can be one of those, but it is not the primary concern as it is in rural communities.
LHB: How does the office of rural health in NYS help — what needs are you looking to address?
KM: Much of our work focuses on creating and maintaining access to care based through rural health networks. We have 31 rural health networks throughout New York’s rural communities, and they focus on collaborations among providers to meet community needs. They cover a range of activities that focus on emergency medical services, primary care, public health, acute care, and long-term care. They also work to address the social determinants to improve population health. One example of that is distributing fresh vegetables to people and teaching them how to improve their health through better nutrition.
LHB: You also help by promoting resources?
KM: Another important function of the office is to serve as an information resource to providers and organizations and people who may not know how to find the information they need in the Department of Health. It’s a big place, and we work on a lot of different issues. We in the office of rural health may not know the answer right away, but we can navigate the Department to find the answer and make the connections for people. We are also working to view rural health through the lens of health equity. That’s a new initiative for us, but I am excited to see where it leads.
LHB: Is it difficult to network it all together? It seems so, from the outside looking in. Do you think that people in rural areas don’t get the kind of healthcare that their counterparts who live in urban areas do?
KM: People who live in rural communities have access to care, but it is more difficult for them due to transportation issues and a lack of specialty services that aren’t always available on a daily basis. Unfortunately, healthcare is ultimately a business that operates on margins, and there just aren’t enough people living in rural communities for providers to offer many types of specialty care and remain viable. Collaboration and partnership building is the key to ensuring that access to high-quality care is available for people in our rural communities.
LHB: What inspired you to help start National Rural Health Day? How did that unfold?
KM: A group of colleagues from other state offices of rural health and I were in Washington, D.C., meeting with the American Public Health Association to discuss ideas for increased collaboration. The APHA offices have their Public Health Week posters in their conference rooms, and I knew that Public Health Week is a day to celebrate all of the good things that happen in public health. After that meeting we went to lunch and I casually mentioned that we should do a National Rural Health Day ... everyone thought it was a good idea, so we started working on it. It took off in a way that I could not have imagined.
It’s been really fun to see what can happen when you say an idea out loud and it turns into something significant.
LHB: How has it evolved and what do hope it does in the future?
KM: It grows every year, and we continue to bring forth the positive messages. Each year the number of participating organizations and activities at the community, state, and national level increase.
LHB: How widespread is it publicized and what kinds of events and programs are held?
KM: The National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health works with a number of partners in the rural health world to publicize National Rural Health Day. There are a variety of activities that happen both in person and virtually, and there a number of webinars that highlight innovative programs throughout the country. One of the highlights is something that we began a few years ago to highlight one individual or organization in each state. We call it Community Stars, and it is a compilation of interesting and inspiring stories of innovation at the community level.
LHB: You belong to many healthcare organizations. What is NACRHHS?
KM: The National Advisory Committee on Rural Health and Human Services is an advisory group of people who work in rural health and human services at the state and local level. It is charged with advising the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services on issues that impact the health and human services in rural communities. The committee meets three times per year and conducts sites visits in rural communities to see firsthand how an issues impacts a community and its people. The information gained on those visits is used to write white papers that are presented to the Secretary and often result in policy change and program development.
I was honored to be appointed to the Committee in 2011 and served from 2012 through 2015. It is one of my proudest professional achievements.
LHB: Tell me about the Power of Rural website?
KM: The Power of Rural website is the home of National Rural Health Day and includes our key messages and other tools for states and communities to use in their celebrations. It changes a bit each year based on previous year’s successes and current issues.
LHB: Is there one thing that you would like the people back in the Finger Lakes to know about you?
KM: Lyons will always be home. I’ve lived in my current place for longer than I lived in Lyons at this point in my life, and although I don’t get back there as often as I used to, it always feels like a home.