Evening Editor Louise Hoffman Broach interviewed Fairville Fire Chief Keith Battle by email. He has led the Fairville Volunteer Fire Department for the past two years. Here is what Keith had to say about his upbringing, the challenges in today’s firefighting, and the importance of family:
LHB: Where did you grow up and what was it like for you?
KB: I grew up in a small town called Green Cove Springs, Fla., about 25 miles south of Jacksonville. This is where my parents and the majority of my family grew up.
As kids we played baseball, football, went swimming, fishing, and walked around the town to other family members’ houses having fun. My father was Alvin Lewis Battle, my mother was Alice Mae (Pender) Battle. My parents had six children: Kenneth, Calvin, Keith, Freddie, Freida and Carmelia. My mom and dad divorced early in my life, so my mom had to raise us pretty much alone. Both my parents died early in life: My dad was 52 years old, my mom was 57. In the ’60s, growing up in the South for me was very challenging, to say the least, if you know what I mean. In 1970, my mom and stepdad moved the family to New York, where I started school at Sodus Junior/Senior High School and graduated in 1976. I lived in several different towns as I started my career — Lyons, Geneva and Penn Yan — finally settling down in Newark in 1978, where I built my first house at 19 years old.
LHB: Did you always know you wanted to be a fireman?
KB: Growing up I never thought of being a fireman. I always wanted to be a policeman, but that didn’t pan out.
LHB: How did you get involved with the fire department and what kind of training have you gone through on your way to becoming chief in Fairville?
KB: In 1990, I bought my second house in the Fairville area. In 1991, I had a little emergency (a flooded basement) with more water than I could handle, so I called the fire department. They responded and pumped me out. After the pumping was complete, I had a fireman hand me an application to join the fire department — and that’s where it all started.
In 1992, I returned the application and was voted in as a member of the Fairville Volunteer Fire Department. I have been a member for over 30 years now. I had to go through various trainings to be an active firefighter, including, but not limited to, Essentials of Firemanship, Smoke Divers, Initial Attack, Search & Rescue, EVOC, Accident Victim Extrication, Bus Rescue and School Bus Rescue, Confined Space Awareness & Safety, Fire Police, Conducting Live Fire Training and Fire Officer 1. I have completed 461 hours of training throughout my career as a firefighter.
LHB: How long have you been the chief?
KB: I have been the current chief for two years, but I’ve been in various assistant chief positions throughout the past 14 years. I held several positions in the department before becoming chief, including vice president, lieutenant, captain, second assistant chief and first assistant chief.
LHB: What have your priorities been for the department?
KB: My priorities are safety, safety, safety — I can’t say enough about safety. We don’t want any of our firefighters to get hurt or die at a scene. The other priority is training. Firefighting is ever-evolving, so it’s important to stay up to date with your training, which helps keep both the firefighters and those within the community we serve safe.
LHB: How has firefighting changed over the years, and how hard has it become to get volunteers?
KB: With the state mandates being enforced, it makes it difficult for the volunteer firefighter to stay on top of all of the changes. Volunteer firefighters have to take time out of their busy schedule to complete the required trainings. This sometimes means missing work in order to attend trainings that are unpaid. However, without the training, you cannot be an active firefighter.
LHB: Do you do anything special to recruit?
KB: At this time, there’s nothing special we do for recruiting. I think the best way to recruit is by word of mouth and getting out into the community and talking to the public.
LHB: I see you train every Thursday; what kinds of things do you do and how well-attended is the training?
KB: Weekly training is very important to the department and the firefighters. It helps keep everyone up to speed on the use of the equipment and on any new equipment. We train on how to cut victims out of cars, search and rescue, water supply, drafting, pumping the trucks, etc. We get about 10-15 firefighters for training on a given night.
LHB: The Fairville Fish Fry is famous. How did that start, if you know, and how has it grown over the years?
KB: In 1992, when I joined the fire department, if we did 400 dinners on a Friday night that was considered fantastic. Over the years it has grown to 1,200 to 1,500 dinners per Friday night during the seven weeks of Lent. People come from various counties and will wait in line as long as necessary to have one of Fairville’s famous fish fries. If you haven’t tried one yet, you should!
LHB: What does the income it generates mean for the department?
KB: The funds from the fish fries help keep our department doors open. With the lack of state grants to help offset the purchase of new equipment, we have to rely heavily on our fundraisers. The fish fry is by far our largest fundraiser.
LHB: Wayne County is looking at developing a county-wide ambulance system. I see that Fairville still has a rescue service, is that right?
KB: Yes, we do. Most all departments in the county have a rescue service. This is to first-respond and to help the ambulance agencies. Every second counts!
LHB: Do you think that a county-wide system is needed?
KB: In my opinion, it is most definitely needed in this county. With the lack of volunteer ambulance services, you have to rely on a paid service.
LHB: You worked for ExxonMobil and then Jindal. What kinds of work did you do there and for how many years?
KB: I started work for Mobil in 1977 as a line operator working the swing shift. I held several positions in the company. In 1990, I was promoted to senior technician at Mobil Technical Center, where I worked in the compounding area that developed different additives for various films to supply to our customers. In 2001, Mobil and Exxon merged together, and I worked for a few more years.
In 2010, I built my third house in the town of Arcadia, where I live currently. Then, in 2013, ExxonMobil sold the films division to Jindal Films, and I worked for three additional years. In 2016, Jindal Films moved the research division to Georgia ... that’s when I decided to retire after 39 years of service.
LHB: What was it like to work for these companies?
KB: It was great working for these companies. I have no complaints working for both ExxonMobil and Jindal Films. It was a great run.
LHB: I know that Jindal closed (or moved). What have you done since?
KB: After retiring from Jindal Films, I took a year off and then decided to get my Class B driver’s license. After obtaining my license in 2017, I took a job driving school bus for the Newark Central School District, where I currently am today. In addition to volunteering for Fairville Fire Department, I am involved with the Wayne Volunteer Firemen’s Association and have served as financial secretary for eight years, vice president for two years, president for two years, and now treasurer. If you have time and energy, there is always something to do!
LHB: I peeked at your Facebook page, and it seems that family is very important to you. Tell me about your children (and grandchildren) and what you try to impress upon them. What values are important to your family?
KB: Family is very important to me. I love to be around my family. My wife, Pat, and I have been together for 30 years. What I try to instill within my kids is that if you put your mind to it, just believe and have faith and you will succeed.
Setting goals is another important value I try to impress upon my children. Once you set a goal and strive for it, don’t settle for just accomplishing it. Set another one.
LHB: I don’t want to play too much on the fact that you are Black, but I am wondering how that has influenced or impacted your work in the fire department and in other jobs you have held and how you think that people relate to you.
KB: To my knowledge, I am the first black volunteer in the Fairville Fire Department. Being a minority is always challenging, but I have never allowed it to adversely affect my work career or my fire department career. I’ve never let it stand in the way of accomplishing my personal goals. My hope is that people will see me as a positive role model within the both the fire department and the community.
LHB: What else do you want to talk about that I have not asked? What is the most important thing that people should know about you?
KB: My hobbies and interests are bass fishing, restoring old muscle cars (in 2014, I restored a 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback), and rental property ownership and management (I am currently maintaining 11 rental units in Arcadia and Marion). My motto: If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door!