Managing Editor Alan Brignall conducted an email interview with Ovid resident Kenny Sweet, the longtime wrestling coach at South Seneca High School. Two of Sweet’s wrestlers, Caleb Sweet (his son) and Luke Dendis, have qualified for next week’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association Division 2 intersectional championships at the Times Union Center in Albany. Here is what Kenny had to say about wrestling, his job and life:
AB: How long have you been coaching wrestling at South Seneca, and tell me about your background in the sport?
KS: I have been coaching since I was in high school (the late 1980s). I started wrestling in high school (at South Seneca) and fell in love with the sport immediately. It was something that challenged me to better myself as an athlete and a person. I really enjoyed that.
I have had great mentors along the way, and that has helped in the program’s success. I was an above-average wrestler, but was plagued with injuries and never really achieved my potential. However, the life lessons I learned from the sport are the things I carry with me today.
AB: When it comes to training, fitness and diet, wrestling takes a commitment unlike just about any other sport. When you’re attempting to talk a kid into giving the sport a try, how do you entice him or her without scaring them off?
KS: It’s a tough sell to get any person to commit to something that’s hard, but every student-athlete is looking to be challenged. I tell them that the sport changed my life. I tell them the truth. I tell them it will be one of the hardest things they will ever do. I tell them that it will build character and mental toughness so when they run into hard times as an adult, they will be ready. I tell them that it will be worth it, and they shouldn’t miss out on an opportunity to better themselves.
AB: How has the Covid-19 and masking requirements impacted the way you coach the sport?
KS: It has been hard for me. I have had to give leeway on expectations to be at every practice. My makeup policies have changed, and I have become more lenient. In many ways it has helped. Our numbers have grown, and I have become more understanding of life outside of our wrestling family and room.
AB: It’s often been said sports parallels life in many ways. What about wrestling? How does what athletes learn on and off the mat that serves them well in the future?
KS: Wrestling is a sport that doesn’t start and end at practice. It requires you to be disciplined even when you’re alone. Athletes that want to be successful need to monitor their diet, exercise routines, sleep patterns, and recovery. There is no other high school sport like it. It’s a lifestyle choice.
AB: Along those lines, what is the underlying philosophy you preach to your wrestlers most often?
KS: Success is measured in small increments at a time. It’s not really measured by wins and losses, but more by the obstacles they overcome while trying to be successful. We all have a different life and different obstacles to overcome. Every move forward is a success, and we shouldn’t forget to celebrate them.
AB: What was your reaction to seeing not only your son, but one of his teammates (Luke Dendis), win SuperSectionals last weekend and advance to the state championship?
KS: It was a little overwhelming. I don’t know that I’ve really let it sink in yet. We’re still working toward the podium in Albany. They have committed 6-7 days a week for more than five years, and I just want to make sure I do my part in making sure they are ready for the tournament.
AB: What has been your ultimate achievement in wrestling, either as an athlete or a coach?
KS: That’s easy. My greatest achievements are watching these boys become successful adults. It’s very gratifying to watch them go on from high school and become successful citizens with careers and families of their own.
AB: Let’s talk about your job a bit. Without divulging information that lands you in hot water, what has working at a maximum security prison (Five Points) been like?
KS: It’s trying, but it has helped me to understand different backgrounds and different cultures. Not everyone grows up in a small town with a supportive community.
AB: How has seeing what happens in a prison affected your overall perspective on life?
KS: It has certainly helped me to be thankful for being raised in a community that looked after me as I was growing up, and understanding that it takes a village to raise a child.
AB: Being that your son is a junior, do you plan to coach South Seneca wrestling at least one more year? Beyond that? Or, haven’t you thought about any sort of timeline?
KS: LOL. That’s a loaded question. I am getting older and do want to spend some time with my grandkids when I get some (hint, hint!!!). I’m not sure what my future holds, but I have been negotiating with my assistants on how the future of the program looks.
AB: What do you hope people take away once they meet and get to know Kenny Sweet?
KS: I really just want people to know that I care about their children and that we are working together for their future.