For the past two months, we hope you have enjoyed reading stories written by Ksenia Lowry-Neufeld, a William Smith student who has been interning at the Times. Known as Ksusha in the newsroom, she will be beginning her junior year later this month. Sunday Editor Louise Hoffman Broach asked her about her experience this summer, her career aspirations, and more. The interview was conducted by email. Here is what Ksusha had to say:
LHB: You have shared with us that your parents adopted you from Russia when you were 3 years old. Do you have any recollection of your life in that country? Do you know anything about your birth family?
KLN: I do not have any recollection of my life in Russia, as I was very young when my parents brought me from Russia to the United States. I know my biological mother is from central Russia, and my biological father is from Azerbaijan. I was adopted in St. Petersburg. The adoption was finalized in Moscow.
LHB: What was your life like growing up in West Virginia? What kinds of things did you enjoy doing as a child?
KLN: I have always loved being outside in nature. I grew up in the Shepherdstown area. Shepherdstown is a very small town. I knew everyone and everyone knew me. I couldn’t walk down the street without someone saying hello to me.
Shepherdstown is a town of festivals, including Dog Fest. There are so many dogs living in Shepherdstown that the town hosts a festival for them. As a young person, I enjoyed the annual Freedoms Run (a 5K), whitewater rafting and tubing on the Shenandoah and Potomac rivers, and I loved going to the zipline parks by the rivers. In Shepherdstown, everyone has his or her routine.
You know who goes to the Lost Dog Coffee every morning for their daily caffeine fix, and that includes my parents and me, and you know who goes to the bakery, Betty’s Restaurant, or the Press Room Restaurant.
LHB: What first attracted you to William Smith?
KLN: I originally wanted to major in biology, and HWS has an excellent biology department. HWS also has one of the best study abroad programs, and that was something I definitely want to do in college. Now, I am lucky enough to have the opportunity to spend the fall 2023 semester in Galway, Ireland. I am enrolled in a writing program there. I also wanted to sail in college, and the sailing team has a very good reputation. I was excited when I was given the opportunity to join the team. And, of course, the gorgeous location on Seneca Lake was attractive to me. I will be a junior in the fall, and I graduate in 2025.
LHB: What is your major, and what is it about journalism that made you want to intern with us this summer?
KLN: I am a double major in Writing and Rhetoric, and English, and a double minor in Environmental Studies and Studio Art. I have always enjoyed writing and reporting. I thought that starting somewhere local, somewhere I am familiar with, would be a great place to start learning how to professionally write, report, and interview people.
LHB: Was it what you expected?
KLN: I expected to be given the opportunity to write some articles, but I didn’t expect to have as much freedom as I did. I appreciate being trusted by the newspaper staff to interview people, go to concerts and take photos, and bring articles to the table. When I proposed the idea of writing an article about my friend doing research at HWS this summer and being given the ability to write that article, I was very pleased. I learn most effectively when I am thrown into a situation, given some guidance, and given the opportunity to learn while doing — and this is exactly what this internship did for me.
LHB: What has been your favorite part of the experience, and the most challenging, besides having me as one of your mentors? I know I might drive you a little crazy.
KLN: My favorite experience was when Spencer (Tulis, the FLT photo chief) loaned me his camera and sent me to photograph concerts at CMAC. Being given the press pass at concerts, surrounded by other professional photographers was a great feeling, and gave me the opportunity to experience photojournalism firsthand.
The most challenging experience definitely was not working with you. Rather, it was when I interviewed people and they wouldn’t answer my questions directly. I learned that sometimes there are answers I needed to write an article, and it was my job to ask and rephrase the questions in the right way to get the answers I needed. It was especially challenging when conducting an interview in person vs. email because I had to think and react on the spot. But it was a great experience to learn how to do this.
LHB: Did the internship help you define your career goals a little more? Do you still want to have a career in journalism, and what kind would you like to pursue?
KLN: The internship helped me define my career goals. It made me realize how much I enjoy writing, and it helped me confirm that I want a career in journalism. It also opened up the possibility of a photojournalism career. I think it is a little early for me to decide what kind of journalism I will pursue. However, I have enjoyed writing about community activities and events, but I know that I want to expand my focus. There is so much more out there to learn and report on.
LHB: I know you are on the sailing team at HWS. What is that like? How would you describe it for me, someone who knows nothing about sailing?
KLN: Sailing is a year-round sport. It is intense, and team members must be committed to practice time and participating in weekend regattas. However, my experience has been very rewarding as I see how my hard work and commitment to the sport and the team pay off during the regattas.
I sail 420s and Fjs, and that is a two-man boat. You have a skipper and a crew (I am the crew). The skipper is the one who steers the boat with the rudder/tiller and controls the main sail. The crew sits in the front of the boat controlling the jib (the smaller sail in the front) ... they are essentially the eyes of the boat. If the skipper couldn’t see, the crew should be able to paint the picture of everything that is happening around them.
LHB: You spent a week or so on Long Island this summer. Did you like it? What kinds of things did you get to experience down there?
KLN: I go every summer with one of my best friends to her family’s home in Hampton Bays. I have known Caroline since we were very young, and we enjoy our summer vacations at the beach. We take walks on the beach, walk around the neighborhood, and go to the Hamlet, which is the best breakfast place in Hampton Bays. I order an Anchor sandwich every morning. And, of course, we go shopping at least one day in Southampton and try new restaurants. But my favorite thing about the vacation is watching the sunsets ... that never gets old.
LHB: What other hobbies do you have? I know that you are pretty athletic — you came into the newsroom the other day on something called a “one-wheel.” What is it exactly and was it hard to learn how to ride?
KLN: I have been a runner since I was young. I also swim whenever I can. I was on a competitive swim team for years in middle school and high school. I have enjoyed spending time in Geneva this summer as I can swim in Seneca Lake.
A one-wheel is an electric skateboard, except for the fact it only has one wheel. You ride it like a skateboard by moving it with your body weight. Put more weight on your front foot, and it’ll go forward. Put weight on your back foot, and you’ll go backward. It was a little tricky to learn how to ride, especially the starting and stopping. The key is learning how to balance the one-wheel properly.
In addition to athletics, I have always enjoyed art, particularly printmaking, as it is a physical art medium.
LHB: What haven’t I asked that you would like to talk about?
KLN: Nothing, really. You seemed to have covered it all!