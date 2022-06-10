Managing Editor Alan Brignall conducted this week’s email interview with Bo Wright, who will become superintendent of schools for his hometown Geneva City School District as of July 1. Wright has spent the past nine years leading the Solvay and Rush-Henrietta districts. Here is what he had to say about coming home and the challenges ahead:
AB: What are some of the emotions you’re feeling as you prepare to return to your hometown district?
BW: Any change comes with mixed emotions. On one hand, I’ll miss many of the people I work with each and every day in Rush-Henrietta. I’m proud of the work we’ve done together to improve equity and inclusion, instructional programs, and student mental wellness, especially during the past two years, which have been so challenging.
On the other hand, I’m very excited to return to Geneva. This has always been, and will always be, home to me. I’ve always believed in Geneva’s potential.
AB: Did you envision a day you would get the chance to lead the Geneva City School District?
BW: My mother always says that things happen for a reason. Several districts with superintendent vacancies contacted me this past winter. I really wasn’t interested. After the first conversation I had with Geneva, I knew that’s where I wanted to go. I talked with my wife, Melissa, and my family about the possibility of returning. They were supportive. One conversation with the district turned to two, then three, and next thing you know, we had an agreement for me to return!
AB: What was the specific time frame and the positions you held when you worked in the Geneva school district before?
BW: I served as Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction from 2010 to 2013.
AB: When Trina Newton was hired as superintendent in January 2012, 27 people had applied for the position. Were you interested in the position at that time?
BW: I hadn’t been there long when Dr. (Bob) Young announced his retirement, and it was early in my career as a district administrator. Some people wanted me to apply for the position, but others wanted someone with more experience to take the job. Ultimately, I decided that it wasn’t the right time for me to put my name in for consideration.
AB: What prompted you to leave the Geneva school district to pursue another opportunity?
BW: For the first time in my career, I felt confident I was ready to be a superintendent. I had the opportunity to serve in Solvay as their CEO — I believed it was the right move at that point in my life — so I took a leap of faith and agreed to go. I learned a great deal about the superintendency in Solvay and matured a lot, as a leader, during my time there.
AB: During your time leading the Solvay and Rush-Henrietta school districts, what are some of the key things you learned that helped you become a more effective administrator?
BW: Some lessons I’ve learned …
• Culture is at least as important as strategy.
• Relationships matter; nothing happens without collaboration.
• Communication is key.
• A good school teaches students how to do well in the classroom; a great school teaches them how to be successful in life.
• Hire creative problem-solvers who are willing to work hard and love kids.
• Embrace the privilege of leadership (especially when leading is hard).
AB: While the city and the school district are not the same as when you left before, there remains a very diverse population made up of students coming from a variety of backgrounds. What are some of the best ways you know to get students from all walks of life to coexist and grow together?
BW: I’ve worked in all kinds of school systems — small city, suburban, and large urban districts. There is no “one-size-fits-all” approach. However, I do believe that the diversity that naturally exists in Geneva is something that should be celebrated by our community. Our students will be better prepared to go into the world because of their experiences living, playing, and working with children who may be different from them in many ways.
As school district leaders, we have a responsibility to develop opportunities that allow students to see themselves in our teachings, as well as learn about the lives and struggles of others. We also have to foster a culture of inclusivity where all students and their families feel valued and welcome in our schools — that’s the work.
AB: There is a school of thought that the way we educate our kids today is antiquated and needs to adapt to the times. How do you respond to that sort of statement?
BW: I think there are pockets of excellence in our school systems; but, I also agree that many of our practices, nationwide, need to be re-examined. The pandemic showed, in a system that typically moves at a glacial pace to change, that we can be nimble when we need to be. Our programming can be more dynamic, creative, and engaging. I hope we harness that same spirit as we rethink educational opportunities going forward.
AB: Here are two topics that are generating plenty of debate in the field of education: critical race theory and transgender issues. What are your thoughts on both?
BW: I think these are terms that have been politicized recently.
I don’t know of any schools, anywhere, that are teaching critical race theory. School district leaders are focused on ensuring that all of our families feel welcome in our schools, developing curriculum where students can see themselves and learn about others, and supporting all students so that they are able to graduate high school and go on to lead lives of consequence.
I also don’t know of any schools implementing units of study on transgender issues. However, I think school staff are prepared to have these conversations, as they arise, in a manner that is transparent and age-appropriate.
AB: Along those lines, a group of students staged a walkout and protest in November, claiming mistreatment by teachers related to race, gender, and sexual orientation. How much do you know about that incident, and what sort of ideas do you have to improve the situation?
BW: I would like to learn more about that protest. I will say this — while it is my understanding that the district offered students several open forums and focus groups to discuss their concerns, I think the walkout underscores the importance of continuing to give students a space where their voices can be heard and creating a school culture where they all feel they belong.
AB: One of the rumors circulating throughout the district is that you will re-institute an academic eligibility policy for extracurricular activities this fall, something that has not been enforced in a while. Is that the case, and discuss the importance of having such a policy in place.
BW: There hasn’t been a determination made related to eligibility, but it is something that I’d like to study further. I’d like to see what recommendations come from the building level.
AB: Geneva’s current superintendent, Kathleen Davis, seems to have brought some stability to a district that was in turmoil following the departure of her predecessor, Patricia Garcia. What sort of discussions have you had with Dr. Davis about the upcoming transition?
BW: Since my appointment, I’ve had regular communication with Dr. Davis related to the instructional program, staffing, budget, and operations. She’s done an incredible job this year. I’m sincerely grateful for all of her efforts to position the district and ensure a smooth transition.