Managing Editor Alan Brignall conducted an email interview with Geneva resident and longtime local NAACP President Lucile Mallard. Here is what Lucile had to say:
AB: You have spent much of your professional life witnessing the effects substance abuse has on children and families. How did you learn to cope with some of the most heartbreaking situations you’ve encountered?
LM: I think this is the most difficult question for me to answer on the list. Not only have I spent much of my professional life, but also in my personal life I have witnessed the effects substance use has on children and families. Children are separated from family members and placed in foster care or the care of other family members. Depending on the severity of the addiction, some are never able to go back home. Some start having mental health issues, and some become users themselves. I’ve learned to cope by accepting that addiction is an illness and cannot be controlled by will power. I’ve learned not to blame myself for the problem but try to encourage the person affected to get the help they need.
Most heartbreaking situations I’ve encountered are, one day I have spoken to a person, and the next day I hear that same person has overdosed and died. Coping with these situations will cause me to want to console their family members, have a conversation with my co-workers or friends. But the main thing I do is pray and meditate.
AB: How has Covid-19 impacted your job and drug court proceedings in general?
LM: The courts were forced to shut down. I personally worked (remote) from home from March 2020 until April 2021. Drug court proceedings were performed virtually for our participants to stay connected with the Drug Treatment Court judge and other staff members. We are still having Zoom staff and conference meetings with treatment providers, probation officers, and attorneys on a weekly basis. I could say more about the impact that Covid-19 has had on the participants and the staff. One of biggest impacts for me is not being able to have that constant in-person contact that has made this job so unique. BUT THERE IS STILL HOPE!
AB: When you talk to a young person or a group of young people, what words of wisdom can you offer about the dangers of substance abuse that might ring different from their parents?
LM: You may think your parents are being too hard on you, and you want them to love you unconditionally. I used to say the words “unconditional love,” but I have learned to let them know. Your parents love you, but they do not love some of the things that you do. The dangers of substance use are one of those things. When they are aware of you using, they can’t sleep at night wondering if you are safe and will you make it home alive. Now I say to them there needs to be some conditions to have a loving and healthy family relationship. You can’t always do what you want to and think it’s OK.
AB: How long have you been president of the Geneva branch of NAACP and how much longer do you envision serving in that role?
LM: I have served as Geneva’s president for over three decades. I first became involved with the NAACP Youth Council as president at the age of 14. I remember, after being the adult president for 20 years, I made the statement at our Freedom Fund Dinner, “I don’t plan to be president for the rest of my life.” Well, I will stay until someone who is a paid member in good standing steps up and accepts being nominated for the office. So, you might say I will never give up on keeping a branch in our area as long as I am healthy and able to be creditable in our community.
AB: Correct me if I’m wrong, but I believe the organization’s last two Freedom Fund dinners (traditionally held in late September) were wiped out by Covid. Are there plans to bring it back in 2022?
LM: That is correct. All branches received orders from the National Office President and CEO Derrick Johnson to discontinue any large gathering or in-person meetings until further notice. All state and national conferences have been held virtually since 2020. At this time, I can’t say that it will be back in 2022. I do know that because we haven’t been able to host the dinner our memberships are down. Not only did the dinner serve as a fundraiser to support local and national programs, it was our main way of having a successful membership drive for our branch. Memberships are the lifeblood of the NAACP. I am a regular yearly dues payer, a full paid Life member and am paying on a Silver Life membership. My great-grandson is a paying Junior Life member.
AB: What sort of specific work does the NAACP do in 2022 to promote racial and social justice, and how is some of that work different from, say, 25 years ago?
LM: The NAACP continues to promote Five Game Changers: Economic Sustainability; Education; Health; Public Safety/Criminal Justice; Voting Rights and Political Representation. The difference is Black and Brown people now realize that racism and social injustice is still alive. More coalitions (of all races) are being formed to address the needs and ways to fight for equity and inclusion of all citizens. This is something that the NAACP has been doing since 1909 and will continue to do.
AB: Speaking of racial justice, how would you rate the progress made during your lifetime — improved, the same, or worse?
LM: In my lifetime I would have to say improved. We’ve had an African American President, people of color have been elected to positions of governors, mayors, and other political offices. We no longer are forced to ride in the back of the bus, and schools are somewhat integrated.
AB: While your work in the justice system gives you a different perspective than most, did the verdicts in the George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery trials surprise you at all?
LM: Even though the evidence showed what should have been convictions, being an African American, yes, it was a surprise that they were found guilty. My reason for saying this is because so many similar situations have occurred for years, and not too many officers have been arrested or even charged with a crime.
I have read as of February 2021, cities in America have spent more than $3 billion in settlements for police misconduct. Also, remember George Zimmerman’s not-guilty verdict (in the 2012 death of Trayvon Martin); that case was similar to Ahmaud. I think after George Floyd’s death, the Minneapolis chief of police testifying at that trial has made a great impact on the nation’s criminal justice system.
You asked me questions about George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery; that’s my answer to your question. I want to make it clear that I am not saying that all police departments are allowing criminal behavior or misconduct of officers go unnoticed.
AB: Why is Black History Month in February so important to you, and why should it be important to every American?
LM: My mother, the late Mrs. Lilla Reid, always said to us, “If you don’t know where you’ve been, you don’t know where you’re gonna to go.” Black history is important to me because people need to understand that Black people invented and built lot of things for which they never received credit.
Black history is America’s history. It should not be talked about for only one month in the year — and it’s the shortest month of the year. I sometimes watch my son making his grandsons (ages 9-12) to look at old documentaries on the educational channels about the ways Black people were treated in early 1900s, and even in the ’50s and ’60s. They don’t want to spend their time doing that, but he tries to instill in them that’s the way it used to be. We don’t ever want to have to live that way again.
I look at how history is repeating itself by the Senate minority controlling the voting on the Freedom to Vote Act and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. The NAACP knew for the last few years this was going to be a challenge for Black voters. So, all branches have been told to get out and conduct civic engagement sessions, get people to register and vote. I need to let it be known that the Geneva League of Women Voters has shared information about city, local, state and national issue that we should take an interest in.
Black history for me is exactly what Congressman John Lewis stated years ago to a group of young leaders gathering at the White House to fight for social change: “Get in trouble, good trouble.” The vote is the most powerful nonviolent tool we have.
AB: We’ve covered a lot of heavy topics in this interview, so let’s end it on a lighter note. What does Lucile Mallard do to unwind, relax and have a little fun?
LM: I love to drive around and look at the scenery, stop in the middle of nowhere, and start taking pictures of unusual things. I like having family events and spending time with my grandchildren and great grandchildren.