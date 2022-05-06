With a continuing focus on mental health in our society, Managing Editor Alan Brignall this week conducted an email interview with Margaret Morse, the Director of Community Services (Mental Health) for Seneca County. This also happens to be Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week. Here is what Margaret had to say:
AB: Tell us a little bit about how you wound up working in the field of mental health.
MM: I started out in 1989 working as a rape crisis counselor in the Capital Region. My roots are in trauma work, and those experiences have been foundational in my career. I learned in those early years about the connection between trauma, emotional pain, mental health and substance use disorders. It’s very difficult to separate these things from one another. Seventy-four percent of those we treat for substance use disorder have a co-occurring mental health disorder, and, similarly, approximately 75% have a history of trauma.
From sexual assault treatment work, I moved on to work in community mental health, specifically, working with families whose lives were impacted by mental illness and addiction. My first job out of graduate school was with the area’s largest addictions treatment agency. Again, co-occurring mental health was the norm for the individuals we worked with.
In 2017, I had the opportunity to serve my community, Seneca County, as the Mental Health director. This allowed me to work at a systems level to plan for services and to impact real change in Seneca County. It’s been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life!
AB: Did you have personal experience with mental illness when you were younger — family, friends, or otherwise — that steered you in your choice of a career, or was there something else?
MM: I don’t know anyone who hasn’t had personal experience with mental illness and/or addictions in their lifetime. I am not different. I do think my personal experiences lead me to this place. My career in the field of behavioral health has helped me grow personally and professionally, has made me a better parent and partner.
AB: This will surely be a difficult question to answer, but I’ll ask it anyway: Why is mental health such an enormous problem in our society today?
MM: This is a difficult question and, of course, there are different answers, depending on who you ask. I believe that mental health is a bio/psycho/social issue. That is, there is no one cause of behavioral health disorders. Every person is a unique recipe of biology, psychology and social factors that result in the whole picture of mental wellness or lack of mental wellness.
As it relates to children and youth in particular, I do believe that screen time and social media have had a significant impact on mental health. Additionally, the isolation and experience of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on youth mental health.
In the month of April, the Seneca County Community Counseling Center completed 85 intakes for service. Forty-five of those were with children (53% of total intakes), and 23% of those were under 10 years old. We are experiencing a mental health crisis all over the country, state, and in our local communities, and children are among those most greatly impacted.
AB: Let’s say someone calls your office with a mental health problem, or knows of someone with a problem. What steps are taken to provide help?
MM: If the person is in crisis, our new county operated crisis response services would be deployed. If the person wants to engage in services at the county-operated clinic, we would do an initial phone screen with them, assess for safety and urgency. If immediate attention is needed, crisis services will be engaged. If it isn’t an urgent situation, they will be encouraged to walk into the clinic during our daily open access hours.
We have open access to intake services five days a week. The individual need only walk in and be provided the opportunity to meet with a licensed clinician who will begin the intake/assessment process. Once the assessment process is completed, which includes safety assessment and planning, inclusion of family and collaterals as needed, therapeutic services will be scheduled.
Individuals can have access to individual, family and group therapy. They can also access psychiatry services (adults and children) and comprehensive substance use disorder services, including medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder. We provide Narcan training and overdose prevention planning and support. We have peer support services, case management and vocational counseling services in addition to transportation supports. Face-to-face services are considered best practice, but we are licensed to provide telehealth services to those that are eligible and would experience a benefit.
AB: This week is Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week. It seems the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated mental health issues in the younger generation. Would you agree?
MM: 100% — see my answer above. The Seneca County Community Counseling Center has satellite clinics in every school in the county except one. This means that children can access services onsite in their schools as needed. It is a best practice and opens up access to mental health services for children that might otherwise be difficult to access due to parents work schedules, transportation and other barriers.
AB: What is your office doing to address those mental health issues in children?
MM: See above: reducing barriers to services. Additionally, we have prevention services in every district in the county. We provided prevention counseling and evidenced-based curriculum to build protective factors and reduce risk of mental health and substance use disorders. We are also working with local health systems, and have assisted them with implementation of universal suicide screening. We know that 40% of individuals that die by suicide have had some healthcare service within 30 days. We believe that universal screening for suicide will save lives.
AB: As a society, we have thrown a lot of money at mental health in terms of research, treatment and the like, yet in some ways we seem no closer to truly getting a handle on the problem. In your experience, what approaches to curing mental illness do not work?
MM: Treating mental health differently than we treat physical health is a problem. This increases stigma and creates barriers for people to get the help they need. Mental health parity is a vital issue we must advocate for in all realms, including with health insurance. Coverage for mental health and substance abuse treatment must be on par with treatment coverage for physical health issues. There must also be parity for telehealth services as there is with physical health care. It costs a clinic just as much to provide a telehealth service, maybe more, because of equipment and licensing costs, as to provide a face-to-face service. We must ensure that reimbursement for these services is on par with face-to-face care.
AB: Conversely, what are some methods aimed at treating mental illness that have proven successful?
MM: We know that integrated care works. That is, ensuring we provide trauma-informed, client-centered care that addresses the whole person. Historically, mental health providers wouldn’t treat people with co-occurring disorders unless they had a period of abstinence. We know this doesn’t work. Research shows that concurrent treatment/integrated treatment is essential to long-term recovery.
The Seneca County Community Counseling Center is an Integrated Outpatient Mental Health Clinic that is licensed to provide comprehensive mental health and addictions treatment in one setting. We were among the first integrated clinics in the state.
Additionally, we need to meet people where they are at physically and psychologically. In-community services are very important, along with home-based treatments. Treatment must be patient-driven; that is, the patient is at the center of the care-making decisions WITH their provider about goals and objectives of treatment. People don’t succeed in treatment if the goals that are in place for their treatment aren’t THEIR goals. Motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, mindfulness practices, dialectical behavioral therapy, psychotropic therapies … are all evidence-based practices that work.
AB: Do you ever catch yourself thinking, I wish there were a playbook to go by?
MM: There are many best-practice and evidence-based practice “playbooks,” but from a systemic perspective every community is different and has its own unique needs. This is why mental health directors in each county across the state are tasked with developing unique local service plans to meet the needs of their communities. If you’ve seen one county, you’ve seen one county!
AB: How much is your office involved in working with law enforcement through their Crisis Intervention Training to help deal with mental health situations?
MM: In my role as county Mental Health director, I worked to bring together law enforcement stakeholders to implement CIT, or Crisis Intervention Teams, in Seneca County. We provide direct crisis support to law enforcement and will co-respond into the community as needed. I assist with the CIT training and personally facilitate monthly CIT high-risk stakeholder meetings to address and plan around specific community issues/trending we are seeing in Seneca County. We work with the sheriff’s department, the Seneca Falls Police Department and the Waterloo PD on the iMAP program. The clinic provides telehealth services via iPads that officers and deputies carry with them into the community. This allows us to provide immediate support to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis. We can work to stabilize individuals and plan for safety and follow-up services. We can also assist law enforcement in deciding whether or not a transport to the hospital for more immediate urgent evaluation is necessary.
We currently have a $2.9 million SAMHSA Grant that supports development of 24/7 crisis response services. Law enforcement agencies in Seneca County are directly involved in this project. The project also supports ongoing CIT training for Probation and 911 dispatchers, along with law enforcement.
AB: The keys to good mental health are …
MM: Connection to a caring support system (family and friends, pets), a healthy diet, and exercise.
AB: What are some of the things you do away from the job to preserve and maintain your own mental well-being?
MM: Well, I’m not always the best at practicing self-care. LOL. I love to read for pleasure, spend time with my family, go to thrift stores and treasure hunt, and spend time with my dogs. I’m a workaholic, so I have to really make certain that I put work away and take time for my family.