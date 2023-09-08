Sunday Editor Louise Hoffman Broach did a quick interview via email with Mark Tryniski, president and CEO of Community Bank System Inc., who announced recently he will retire at the end of the year. Tryniski will be succeeded by Dimitar Karaivanov, Community Bank’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. Here’s what he had to say about his career at Community Bank. If you have a suggestion for future conversations, email Louise at lbroach@fltimes.com.:
LHB: Where did you grow up and what was the community like? What were your favorite things to do as a child?
MT: I grew up in Fulton. We played lots of sports with neighborhood kids and spent many years in the Gauchos, a drum and bugle corps.
LHB: What did you do after high school, and why did you choose to go to school where you did?
MT: I started at Onondaga Community College and then transferred to SUNY Oswego. They are both high quality and affordable.
LHB: How did you decide on a career in finance?
MT: I took business at OCC and seemed to understand accounting well, so I majored in that at Oswego.
LHB: What was the path to your current position? I see you were with Price Waterhouse for a number of years; what attracted you to Community Bank? How long have you been there?
MT: I spent 18 years at PWC and have been with Community Bank System Inc. for 20 years. Community Bank was a client of mine at PWC, so I knew them well and admired their organization. In 2003, I had the opportunity to become chief financial officer and decided to make a career change.
LHB: How has the banking industry changed in reaction to what’s gone on in this country over the past several years?
MT: Banking, like many industries, has changed dramatically in the past 10 years, principally as the result of technology, but also in response to the financial crisis in 2008 and, more recently, the banking failures earlier this year. The regulatory environment is substantially more demanding and challenging as a result of all of these factors.
LHB: Do you think that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates in an attempt to control inflation?
MT: I suspect the Fed is not done yet but is clearly closer to the end of the rate increase cycle than the beginning.
LHB: What has been the best, most favorite part of your job? And, the hardest?
MT: The best part of the job is working with our team. We have great people and a great culture, so I love coming to work every day. We do well working together and we have fun doing it. As I say frequently, we’re not in the banking business, we’re in the people business.
The most demanding part of the job for the past several years has been managing the regulatory environment, which has become uncertain, inconsistent, and non-productively punitive.
LHB: How many branches does Community Bank have?
MT: We have about 200 branches in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Massachusetts, and have significant benefits, wealth, and insurance businesses that combined operate across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
LHB: Why are you retiring now?
MT: It’s my time. I always wanted to go out on top, when I’m healthy and energetic with a successor I have 100% confidence in.
LHB: What advice do you have for your successor, Dimitar Karaivanov?
MT: Work hard. Treat people right. Be humble.
LHB: What aspect of your career are you most proud of?
MT: Two things. First is the culture we have created at Community Bank System Inc. around our core values of integrity, excellence, teamwork, and humility. People are proud to work here, and that is the “secret sauce” of our success. Second is the opportunity for growth that we have provided to our people. It’s very gratifying for me to look across the company and see so many who have come so far and what that has meant to their professional development, financial opportunity, and their families.
LHB: I hear that one of your major hobbies is riding a motorcycle. What are your plans for retirement?
MT: I am a motorcycle guy. I just got back from a 2,400-mile ride around the Michigan peninsula. I also like to fish, golf, and bowl a little, but am really looking forward to spending more time with my wife and grandkids. My twin brother and I own a business in Fulton, so I’m also going to work with him on our business.
LHB: What do you think people would be surprised to know about you that they might not know?
MT: I’m a racing fanatic. I watch motorcycle racing, car racing, bicycle racing. Not sure why, but I can’t get enough.
LHB: When is your last day?
MT: My last day is this Dec. 31.