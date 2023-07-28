Sunday Editor Louise Hoffman Broach conducted this week’s email interview with “Peppermint” Patty Alena, who is volunteer director of the Lyons Peppermint Museum and who helped found the Peppermint Days festival that happens annually in mid-July. There are few Lyons residents who know more about the history of the Wayne County town. Here is what Patty had to say:
LHB: I know you grew up in Lyons. It was quite a different place then. Tell me a little about what it was like at the time.
PA: I loved growing up in Lyons. I still live there. I first lived in Little Italy on Elmer Street until I was 7. My immigrant grandparents lived a house away. I LOVED our neighbors, many who became lifelong friends. We used to play in the road: hide-n-seek, kick the can, and baseball. When I was 7 we moved uptown to William Street, where my dad set up his successful upholstery shop and Mom lived in her dream home.
We could walk to all the stores, church, and the community center. We always felt safe and loved by the people of Lyons. We loved it (on William Street) too; our wonderful neighbors were the Sam Trombino family. We used to walk to the American Legion to take ballroom dance lessons.
In high school, I was very active in sports, music, and, my favorite, cheerleading, especially, cheering for the 1962 basketball team with Jim Boeheim and Coach Blackwell! Lyons Community Center was also the focal point of my teen life: ice skating, Girl Scouts (trip to Europe in 1962), the teen room, and ,of course, the record hops, where I loved to dance!
LHB: What did you do after high school?
PA: Upon graduating, I entered Nazareth College, majoring in music, and soon found out that my love was history. That love came from my mom and dad, who used to take us on trips all the time, of which many included historical sites. After graduate studies at the University of Rochester, I started my teaching career at Red Jacket. In 1970, I moved to Wayne to teach, and then, in 1990, I taught at Clyde-Savannah Central. Over the span of 27 years, I met the most wonderful students and staff, many becoming lifelong friends. I was honored as Teacher of the Year at both Wayne and Clyde-Savannah. Being cheerleading coach at Wayne brought me to Section V Coach of the Year in 1982.
In 1978, I married the “man of my dreams,” Dave Alena, a Lyons High School math teacher and Hall of Fame football coach. Would do it all over again. Forty-five years so far! We have two very successful and wonderful sons, who we are so very proud of. David Jr. lives in Syracuse as a senior computer programmer at Le Moyne College. Nick and his wife live in Raleigh, N.C., where Nick is associate dean of admissions at the graduate school at Duke University. Growing up in Lyons was IDEAL for them and so helped with their success!
LHB: You have always been in love with the history of Lyons, and all of Wayne County.
PA: In 1989, being a history teacher, I realized it was the bicentennial of Lyons’ settlement. I asked our town supervisor at the time, Jim Fabino, if I could put together a day to celebrate. A committee was formed of interested residents, and we organized the first celebration that led to today’s Peppermint Days.
Because of the bicentennial, in 1990 I was appointed the new town historian. Residents were clamoring for another celebration day. I knew Lyons was once known as “Peppermint Capital of the World” — therefore, the name! In the same year, with interested local historians, I helped form the Lyons Heritage Society.
LHB: Peppermint Days were just held a couple of weekends ago. How was it this year/ What was your favorite part? How has it changed and grown? Did you dress up as Peppermint Patty again?
PA: This year’s Peppermint Days again were highly successful. Seventy-plus vendors, great music, a wonderful parade, and fireworks — and, along with my staff of docents, the museum was bustling. My favorite part this year was the celebrating of the Wayne County Bicentennial with our float, 15 school kids carrying flags of each town, and the Featherly couple dressed in colonial garb who are descendants of the first white settlers of Lyons in 1789. And yes, I did wear a colonial gown and carried the Lyons banner!
LHB: Tell me what it was like getting ready for the Wayne County bicentennial? What kinds of things did you do as part of the preparations?
PA: Many, many residents of Wayne County have been helping to plan this bicentennial celebration; in fact, we started three years ago. A wonderful array of local historians and historical societies, county employees, supervisors, and members of WHO (Wayne County Historians Organization) planned an extensive number of events and activities. A formal ceremony was held on April 11 at the county courthouse, adorned with historical bunting to celebrate the 200th birthday of our county. On May 13, a bicentennial ball was held at Carey Lake (in Walworth), with every detail captured.
LHB: There’s a bicentennial run coming up, isn’t there? What is that about?
PA: We are looking forward to two big events in August: the Torch Relay Race (Aug. 14-19), where runners from each town will pass the torch throughout the 15 towns, and Family Fun Day at the Wayne County Fair Aug. 19. See waynecouty200.com for details.
LHB: How is the Peppermint Museum? Did you and your crew manage to get all of the items that Nicholas “Buck” Forgione collected chronicled? He was a relative of both of ours: Your sister-in-law was his daughter, and he was married to my mother-in-law’s cousin. My kids called him Uncle Buck.
PA: I know! He collected everything about Lyons. We are really fortunate to have all of it. We are still working on the Forgione Collection being accessioned and digitized. Our new archives will house them, and we are completing that room this summer with the needed shelving.
LHB: Are there any specific events coming up in relation to the museum and the Heritage Society? The author who wrote the to Myron Taylor book, is he going to come to an event?
PA: The museum has several scheduled events this summer. Among them are a walking tour of downtown Lyons on July 30; a book review of “Wayne County Memories” on Aug. 13; and the annual Lyons Heritage Society Dinner Sept, 28. The dinner will feature Evan Stewart, author of Myron Taylor, “The Man Nobody Knew.”
LHB: You and Dave spend part of the year in Florida now. What kinds of things do you do down there? I understand you do some historical things when you are down there too?
PA: Dave and I do spend part of the year in Florida, where he golfs, so he is in heaven! We take ballroom dancing together that I love. We exercise there (Zumba) and take walks. We continue to travel. We have been to Italy multiple times. Our Florida friends are near and dear to us, and many are from across the country.
LHB: What is it about you that people would be surprised to know?
PA: People would be surprised to know that I wanted to be a professional dancer. Also, that I hate cooking and the only good thing I make are reservations!