Roberta Wolf, who with her husband, John, runs a dairy farm in the Wayne County hamlet of Alloway, was named to the New York State Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board recently by Richard Ball, the state’s commissioner of agriculture. Wolf will serve a three-year term. She will talk about what that entails later in this interview, which was conducted by email with Sunday Editor Louise Hoffman Broach. The two women served together at one point on Wayne County Farm Bureau’s board of directors.
LHB: Where did you grow up?
RW: I grew up in southern Idaho. My father was the herd manager on large farms in the Boise and Twin Falls area. My grandparents on my mother’s side had an 80-cow dairy in Nampa from 1947 until 1995. My grandmother will be 97 this year in September. Idaho has had a huge increase in population, and most of the excellent farmland (has turned into houses). My family farm in Nampa is now a large subdivision.
LHB: Tell me about your education.
RW: I graduated in 1992 with honors from Vallivue High School. I participated in basketball, softball, FFA (Future Farmers of America), BPA (Business Professionals of America), 4-H, and French Club. That fall, I received my American Farmers Degree at the National FFA convention. I received a dual Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Idaho in Animal Science and Dairy Science. I received my Master of Science degree in Dairy Science from Oregon State University, with a minor in statistics. The Oregon Dairymen’s Association and OSU fully funded my master’s degree to study an important health issue that occurs after a cow gives birth.
LHB: You went to school in Idaho and Oregon — how did you end up in New York?
RW: After finishing my degree, I applied for a position in Lewis County with Cornell Cooperative Extension. I enjoyed the single county, but applied for a Finger Lakes nine-county position after a couple of winters on the Tug Hill. After CCE, I worked in dairy nutrition for about 10 years. I started working at our family farm in 2018.
LHB: How did you meet your husband; I know he’s a Lyons native.
RW: I met John at meetings that were organized by CCE. We were friends for a couple of years and dated for two years before getting married in 2004.
LHB: Maple Lawn Farms is the farm that’s been in John’s family for a couple of generations, and you are certainly now a big part of it. What is your role?
RW: Our farm is about 600 cows milking, and I am the caretaker for the cows. I work with a great team of people that clean, bed, and help manage the cows. John and his parents are the managing partners and provide overall farm management and crop management. John’s brother, David, is (involved with) the feeding management and some areas of the cow health.
LHB: You have just been appointed to the New York State Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board. What is that and what is your role?
RW: The Dairy Promotion Advisory Board consists of 10 New York milk producers appointed by the commissioner. Our role is to advise the commissioner on the annual distribution of approximately $15.5 million from milk producers under the producer-approved New York Dairy Promotion Order. The board meets regularly to recommend funding allocations to new programs and to review progress of programs currently funded under the order, which include dairy promotion, nutrition, education, and outreach programs, as well as a variety of innovative dairy product research and quality projects. I look forward to lending my knowledge and expertise to the board as we make these important decisions to the benefit of all New York dairy producers.
LHB: You and I served together on the Wayne County Farm Bureau board of directors a number of years ago. Are you still on the board, and what other positions do you hold on other boards?
RW: I am on the Wayne County Agricultural Development Board.
LHB: Why do you think it’s important to take leadership roles in the dairy industry?
RW: Less than 2% of the population are farmers. I want to be a person that 98% can ask how their food is made. I want a clean environment, healthy cows, nutritious food, and an open dialogue between producers and consumers.
LHB: What do you see as the biggest challenges to the industry today?
RW: The dairy industry has many of the same challenges that other small, family-owned businesses deal with: labor, taxes, insurance, shipping challenges, and input costs. The dairy industry has some additional challenges, such as the government sets the price for our milk and additional environmental regulations.
LHB: You have two children. Are either of them interested in farming?
RW: Our children are still young, but both like animals and farming. We would be happy if either of our children wanted to join our farm business.
LHB: What is it about the dairy industry that keeps you doing what you are doing?
RW: I really like cows and taking care of the cows and calves. In addition, I enjoy working with my husband, family, and employees. The one unexpected thing is that I am an avid genealogist. I like researching and visiting sites that my family has owned and farmed.