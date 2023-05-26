Sunday Editor Louise Hoffman Broach interviewed Sandi Bastedo, a Clyde resident who has worked for Cornell Cooperative Extension for several years. A passion for healthy lifestyle and good nutrition has driven most of her work, which included raising four children. Here’s what she has to say about her job and the challenge of food instability in this region:
LHB: You are a Clyde native. What was the village like when you were growing up there? You raised four kids here; how is the experience they’ve had different from yours?
SB: I moved to Clyde when I entered first grade and found Clyde/Galen to be a wonderful place to grow up. My father moved us here so he could manage the egg plant on Brown Road. We lived in the country, so we spent time exploring the woods, riding mini-bikes and snowmobiles, horseback riding, playing basketball and baseball, bike riding, cross-county skiing, ice skating, and more. We loved going to the village of Clyde for summer-school activities, local shopping, and community events.
Dan and I moved back to Clyde once we started having children. It was important for us to have our children know and learn from their grandparents. My children were raised in the village, so they enjoyed the special things that the village of Clyde/town of Galen had to offer like the local library, Finger Lakes Live Steamers, community theater, and school facilities. I do feel that the community had less to offer them in the way of events and things to do downtown. They all had different interests and experiences, and probably all have different opinions of what it was like growing up in Clyde.
LHB: What did you want to be after high school? Where did you go to college?
SB: After high school I went to the University of New Hampshire because I thought I wanted to do something in animal science but found out that wasn’t the career for me. I switched my major in my second year to physical education because I had always enjoyed working with children and being active. After earning my bachelor’s in PE and my master’s in Adapted PE, I came back home and taught PE at Roosevelt Children’s Center for six years.
LHB: You have had many different jobs, many of them with Cooperative Extension. I know you were with SOAR (Strengthening Our Area Residents) for a time. What are you doing now, and how has your experience led you there?
SB: The job I had the longest and am the proudest of was being a stay-at-home mom to my four amazing children for 15 years. While being a stay-at-home mom, I also became involved in all my children’s activities. I was a youth sports coach, president of the pre-school board, Girl Scout leader, taught faith formation and children’s liturgy, etc. When my youngest entered second grade, the connections I made being active in the community led to my job at Cornell Cooperative Extension.
I started as the project coordinator for the Creating Healthy Places to Live, Work and Play grant project. I worked with Wayne County communities to create places for physical activity opportunities, make towns/villages walkable, and promote healthy eating. This led me to my next position as SOAR project coordinator for Clyde, Savannah, and Galen. This job was different from the first because it was all about finding out people’s visions and ideas to make their community a healthier place to live. Then I would help them bring their projects to life. These led to sustainable healthy changes. I loved that my job was making healthy changes for my own community and that I got to meet so many amazing, talented, passionate people that I never knew lived in the same community.
LHB: And your current position?
SB: As my children got older and were involved in many more out-of-school activities, an opportunity opened at CCE which meant a promotion and no more missing night games or weekend adventures, so I took it. I am now the Senior Nutritionist for the SNAP-Ed NY program. I supervise nine educators throughout six counties of our Northern Finger Lakes Region that provide free nutrition education for people on or eligible for SNAP benefits. The many jobs I held over the years have always had health and community as the focus. I credit my parents for instilling in me the love of being active and the importance of service to your community.
LHB: What are the biggest challenges of being a nutritionist these days? Do you find a lot of food insecurity — are people in this area having a hard time sourcing food?
SB: The biggest challenges right now are the rising cost of food and lack of access to healthy food, especially in our rural areas. We do find that food insecurity is on the rise, and a recent survey by Pivotal Health reported that food insecurity in the Finger Lakes region rose from 26% in 2019-20 to 61% in 2022-23.
SNAP-Ed NY has a program called the Fruit and Vegetable Prescription program that is helping our participants access more fresh fruits and veggies. The program collaborates with healthcare systems to refer patients to our six-week series of nutrition workshops. After each workshop, the patients receive $15 of fruit and vegetable vouchers to be redeemed at local grocery stores, farmers’ markets, Wegmans, and Tops. In 2022, we had more than 400 patients attend our workshops and distributed $23,000 in fruit and veggie vouchers!
LHB: Do you work with people who have medical challenges with food, like diabetics? How might you help someone like that?
SB: SNAP-Ed’s goal is to prevent and/or postpone the onset of diet-related chronic disease. We provide evidence-based information from USDA approved curriculum at our six-week series of nutrition workshops. We teach them to eat healthy on a budget, create healthy meals that taste good, read labels, and more. Most of our workshops include physical activity and a food demonstration. We also offer healthy recipes and information on how to source food in their communities.
LHB: What kinds of events does CCE hold to promote good nutrition?
SB: CCE’s SOAR project is always holding events in the Clyde, Savannah, Galen area that promote good nutrition and physical activity. They work with residents to offer hikes, kayaking, and biking events as well as fun community events. CCE’s SNAP-Ed program doesn’t usually hold events but will provide nutrition workshops at libraries, schools, community centers, farmers’ markets, etc. We also have a table at most community health fairs to offer nutrition and physical activity tips to the public.
LHB: What is your favorite food? I had to ask that; I think people would want to know, as someone who knows a lot about food and what’s good for you, what do you normally like to eat?
SB: My favorite food is seafood. My dad grew up in New England and introduced us to fish, lobster, clams, shrimp, and scallops at an early age. I typically eat some kind of seafood twice a week but usually stick to a plant-based diet for the rest of the week. I also love dark chocolate and popcorn.
LHB: You also served on the board of education at Clyde-Savannah for a while. What was that experience like and what do you think your greatest contribution was to the district?
SB: Serving on the board of education was a thankless job but, I felt, an important one. My greatest contribution to the district was to always put the students first when making decisions for the district. I was always an advocate for creating student opportunities in academics and athletics.
LHB: Are you still active with any community groups in the Clyde-Savannah area?
SB: I serve as the secretary for Clyde SPAN (Strategic Planning Action Network) and am a member of the Strategic Planning Committee for the village of Clyde.
LHB: What it is about you that some people might not know, but you would like them to know?
SB: I love being by or on the water: lakes, seas, and oceans. I guess that is why my name is so appropriate.