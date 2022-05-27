With Memorial Day Weekend 2022 upon us, Managing Editor Alan Brignall conducted an email interview with Sharon Rayno, the Commander of Kirk-Casey American Legion Post 366 of Seneca Falls since June 1, 2019. A native of Sonyea, Livingston County, she moved from Lewis County to the town of Fayette in 1994. She lived in Fayette for 11 years and the city of Geneva for another 11 before moving to her current home on Dawson Road six years ago. Here is what Sharon had to say:
AB: Can you tell our readers a little bit about your military background — personally, your family’s involvement, etc.?
SR: Not a little bit!!! In February 1975, at age 17, I entered the Army delayed-entry program while a senior at Mount Morris High School. I had to wait until September to enter the service with a high school diploma and be 18 years old.
On Sept. 11, 1975, I entered the Army, traveling to Fort McClellan, Ala., for basic training as a member of the Women’s Army Corps. After basic I attended AIT at Fort Eustis, Va.
In 1976, the Army started integrating women into the regular Army, and, in 1978, the Army abolished the WAC and women were fully integrated into the regular Army, serving in the same units as men. I completed three years and three months as a Transportation Specialist at Fort Bragg, N.C., and was honorably discharge as a Specialist 4/E4. I ETS-ed Dec. 8, 1978.
At the advice of my father about keeping my foot in the door, I joined the Army Reserves in June 1979. In September 1979, I attended SUNY Brockport, using the G.I. Bill. While attending college, I joined ROTC (Reserve Officer Training Corps). I was one of the first to join the Simultaneous Membership Program, where I was simultaneously an active member of the Reserves as an officer-in-training and ROTC. I was also one of the first to participate in the early commissioning program and was commissioned May 17, 1981, delaying entry on active duty upon completion of my college degree. During this time, I was assigned to the 98th Signal Battalion in Webster. I completed my bachelor’s degree within three years, graduated in August 1982, and entered active duty in November 1982 as a Signal Corps Officer (25B). I attended Officer Basic Course at Fort Gordon, Ga., and was assigned to Mannheim, then Germersheim Army Depot, FRG Germany, where I held positions as Platoon Leader and Company Executive Officer. After attending the Signal Officers advanced course at Fort Gordon, I was assigned to the 10th Signal Battalion, Fort Drum, where the 10th Infantry Division was being formed. I served as Battalion Adjutant until March 1989.
I decided to request release from active duty and joined the Army Reserves, serving in the 98th Division (IT) in units spread across New York state. Positions held culminated from Company Commander, Battalion Adjutant, Division Assistant G3 (Training/Operations) Officer and as the first female Battalion Commander of the Drill Sergeant Battalion located in Webster. I graduated from the Command and General Staff College in 1994 and earned an additional branch as Adjutant General Officer (42) in 1998. I had orders for Iraq in September 2004, but due to back issues, I was told I couldn’t train up, so I was I retired October 2004, having served 10 years active duty and 19 years reserve.
During my active service and since my retirement, I have continued to give back by serving the community and its veterans in many capacities.
In 2007, I contacted Jack Hart, a member of Winnek Post 396 in Geneva, inquiring about becoming a member of the Doughboy Color Guard. I was the first “female” Doughboy, and since then, have participated in many parades, ceremonies, and events.
In 2008, at a 7th District Legion meeting, Paul Tagliaferri, a member of Joseph Gallipeau Post 294 in Avon, asked me if I’d be interested, as a female Army veteran, in posing in front of a house that may become a home for homeless women veterans. I assisted Rev. Mark Stiegler, then rector at Zion Episcopal Church, in writing and submitting a VA grant which, after its third submission, was approved in October 2009 for $96,000. On May 12, 2010, a dedication was held as the official opening of Zion House, the first transitional facility of its kind for women vets in the state and the second in the country. I served as chairperson of the Zion House Governing Board of Directors until 2013.
I have been a member of the American Legion for 19 years. I’ve held positions as Post 1st Vice Commander (Membership), Home Corp. member, Adjutant and currently the Commander of Kirk-Casey Post 366, Seneca Falls. I have been a member of many committees, given many speeches and presentations in support of veteran events and ceremonies. I am the treasurer of the Seneca County American Legion. I am a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, life member of the VFW auxiliary, member of the Ovid American Legion/VFW Honor Guard, member of the Sampson Veterans Cemetery Advisory Team and member of the Forty and Eight veterans organization. I attended the New York State American Legion College in 2008. I am a charter member of the Women in the Military Service of America Memorial since 1997. I attended the dedication and the 10th and 20th anniversary celebration of the memorial.
My grandfather James Alexander (World War II); father, William Alexander (WWII); and brother, Keith (Vietnam), were in the U.S. Navy. My brother, Tim, was an officer in the Air Force. An uncle and my maternal grandfather were in the Army. Many cousins, nieces and nephews were also members of the military in all branches.
My daughter, Sarah Walburn Cook, is an Army veteran, having served five years, and is a disabled veteran with an honorable discharge at the rank of sergeant.
AB: When did you first become involved with the American Legion as an organization?
SR: I grew up in the Legion as a young girl when my parents were members of the Hally-Allen American Legion Post 1341 in Sonyea. Later, after moving to the Geneva area, I joined Manning-Lilla American Legion Post 463 of Ovid, then Winnek Post 396 of Geneva to join the Doughboys Color Guard, and now Kirk-Casey Post 366 of Seneca Falls.
AB: What are some of the most challenging aspects of commanding a local Legion post?
SR: Not being from Seneca Falls, I didn’t know many of the members of the Legion, Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion. It took some time to gauge the climate and feelings of the membership, to find out what their priorities are regarding their American Legion post. I also needed to reach out and network with local people, including members of other non-profit organizations, police and fire departments, town board members, business leaders, etc.
AB: How about something more obscure about commanding a Legion post the average person might not realize?
SR: The American legion isn’t just a bar. The American Legion is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization with great political influence perpetuated by its grassroots involvement in the legislative process from local districts to Capitol Hill. Legionnaires’ sense of obligation to community, state and nation drives an honest advocacy for veterans in Washington. The Legion stands behind the issues most important to the nation’s veterans’ community, backed by resolutions passed by volunteer leadership.
The American Legion’s success depends entirely on active membership, participation, and volunteerism. The organization belongs to the people it serves and the communities in which it thrives (I quoted this from the Department of New York American Legion Website).
AB: Membership in many fraternal organizations related to military service — Legions, VFWs and otherwise — has declined, partly the result of the U.S. being involved in fewer active conflicts worldwide and older veterans passing away. Has the Legion hierarchy discussed ways of breathing new life into the organization, and, if so, what ideas are being put forth?
SR: Branding is the most important way to get the word out about what the American Legion is doing. I believe in publicizing the post’s activities, recognizing local veterans, and supporting community children and youth programs. Many members wear in public shirts, hats, and jackets with the name of their post and the Legion emblem shown on them.
Since 1919, the American Legion has been represented by its emblem. There is now a new brand mark that does not replace the emblem. Instead, both the emblem and the brand mark are to be used in specific applications that will better serve the American Legion going forward. The American Legion brand mark was created to address the need to modernize the American Legion brand to appeal to the next generation of veterans.
In 2021, the American Legion launched a vivid new design on the American Legion-sponsored 48 car during the 2021 NTT IndyCar Racing Series, and millions of fans got to see it every race. It is clear, sharp, and effective, even at 225 mph. The design has gotten rave reviews, and now it is ready to advance to all levels of the American Legion.
In May 2011, the National American Legion Executive Committee adopted a resolution forming American Legion Rider groups where all members of the American Legion Riders shall be current members of the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary or Sons of The American Legion and supported by a Post. This has drawn both young and old veterans who love riding motorcycles to join and participate in projects and events supporting veterans and families. Riders attend military funerals, escort military units returning home from combat tours, conduct massive cross-country fundraising events for wounded warriors from all services, and have raised millions of dollars for countless local, state and national charities. There is a Legion Riders group at the Warner-VanRiper Post 35 in Waterloo.
On July 30, 2019, President Trump signed the LEGION Act, which extends recognized wartime service to cover previously unrecognized periods of U.S. military conflict, back to WWII. More than 1,600 Americans were killed or wounded in armed hostilities during periods not previously recognized as wartime. The Act allows veterans who served outside the previously designed war eras to join The American Legion.
Additionally, in 2019, during the American Legion’s 101st National Convention, delegates approved changes to its constitution and bylaws to replace the word “wife” with “spouse”, related to the membership criteria for the American Legion Auxiliary. Male spouses are now eligible to join the American Legion Auxiliary.
AB: How much have you thought about the significance of being the leader of the Legion post in the town that is the Birthplace of Women’s Rights?
SR: I grew up with a sister and two brothers. In our household, we all had chores. Boy or girl, we helped with cleaning, fixing, building, and participating in events that didn’t differentiate between girl or boy.
In the Army, I rarely noticed that I was the only woman in the room of men or that I couldn’t do a task because I was a woman. I took on the difficult positions so I could rise in rank. I rarely cared whether I was accepted as a female or not. I was determined to accomplish the mission. I hated politics, so I was difficult to work with if I thought something didn’t make sense. I always told my soldiers “think outside the box,” regardless of what regulations were in place.
I have always been a champion for women’s rights. I am in awe of people like Susan B. Anthony, Lucretia Mott, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Sojourner Truth, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and so many others. Their courage, drive, and commitment to what they believed in is admirable. Many people have no idea the struggles these women went through to enjoy the freedoms they have today as a result.
My favorite speech is by Sojouner Truth, “Ain’t I A Woman.” In part she says, “I have as much muscle as any man, and can do as much work as any man. I have plowed and reaped and husked and chopped and mowed, and can any man do more than that? I have heard much about the sexes being equal. I can carry as much as any man, and can eat as much too, if I can get it. I am as strong as any man that is now. As for intellect, all I can say is, if a woman have a pint, and a man a quart — why can't she have her little pint full?”
AB: What are your impressions of the new home of the National Women’s Hall of Fame?
SR: Unfortunately, I haven’t been there yet. I have toured through the old place several times, and it was great!
AB: Is there a woman who has inspired you to become the person you are today, and in what way? Or did someone else influence the person you’ve become today, and in what way?
SR: My mother, Dorothy Mosley Alexander, was a true inspiration to me. While a strict disciplinarian, she always supported my decisions. She used to call me her “lil rebel.” She told me stories of growing up as her father’s son. Meaning she went fishing, ice skating and many nontraditional places with her father. She was a Naval Nurse Cadet attending the University of Rochester during WWII. She loved being a nurse and caring for people. She earned her private pilot’s license in her 50s, flew with my dad (he also had a license) to many places and was a member of a flying club that was predominantly men. She always urged us to save our money and do as much as we can while we are young.
Another inspiration is Gen. Wilma Vaught. She became concerned that the role of women in the military was going unnoticed and pushed for a memorial as the leader of the Women in the Military Service to America Memorial Foundation. This resulted in the memorial being built at the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery. In 2000, Gen. Vaught was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame.
AB: How much longer to you think you’ll lead the Seneca Falls Legion post?
SR: May 31, 2022 — the end of the legion year — is the last day as Commander of the Legion. I think three years has been a good term of service.
AB: What are you most proud of in your time as leader there, either in terms of a new project/initiative or bolstering something that was already in place?
SR: I am all about programs of the Legion, i.e., children and youth, supporting veterans, community service.
I planned and organized a centennial Open House on Sept. 22, 2019, celebrating the 100-year anniversary of the Kirk-Casey American Legion Post 366. The post was chartered Sept. 8, 1919. Documents, photographs, and displays were available for viewing by the public, depicting the 100 years of the post’s history.
Our post hosted state Sen. Pam Helming’s New York State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame ceremony for Seneca County. The veterans were nominated by family, friends, and community members and recognized for their service in the Armed Forces and dedicated service to our country and communities.
We established a Legion baseball team, the Diamondbacks, in 2020 with Legion member Jerry Graziano as Manager. Thanks to many local businesses sponsoring the team, we have been successful in fielding a team each year. Since 1923, American Legion baseball has contributed to the development of good sportsmanship and citizenship while providing wholesome recreation for our nation’s youth.
Despite covid restrictions, we followed guidance in successfully keeping the Legion open during the pandemic. We were only closed one month to sanitize and prepare to reopen. Also, we held an unpublicized, small Memorial Day ceremony at Academy Square following covid guidelines.
We received a grant from Home Depot to renovate the landscaping in front of the Legion and place memorial and commemorative engraved bricks to honor and remember members of the legion.
We hosted blood drives monthly, beginning in May 2020.
We established Kirk-Casey Post 366 as a Commemorative Partner of the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration Program. It is designed for federal, state and local veterans’ organizations to assist a grateful nation in thanking and honoring our Vietnam veterans. Presented certificates of honor and a lapel pin to Vietnam Veterans at legion meetings and other events.
We continued providing an Honor Guard to honor and provide military honors for deceased veterans at local cemeteries and funeral homes.
AB: Memorial Day is Monday. What kind of emotions does this annual holiday/observance stir in you?
SR: The day represents a sacred day when we pause to remember our fallen brothers and sisters. It is an important part of being a veteran, making sure the community remembers the traditions and recognizing those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
I have participated in Memorial Day events for many years in many places, from placing flags at the resting places of veterans, marching in parades, to participating in ceremonies. Firing a salute and playing “Taps” is the most moving part of the ceremonies.
AB: We’ve already mentioned Seneca Falls’ connection with women’s rights. And, of course, neighboring Waterloo is the Birthplace of Memorial Day. It seems quite amazing that little old Seneca County has two designations this historic, doesn’t it?
SR: Yes, and I feel thankful for all the businesses, nonprofit organizations and the community that put so much time, talent, and treasures in promoting these historic places and preserving them for others to enjoy.