Sunday Editor Louise Hoffman Broach interviewed Steve Wilson, the director of operations of the Windmill Farm and Craft Market in Barrington, which is set to open for its 36th season on April 29. The interview was conducted by email. Here is what Steve had to say:
LHB: Where are you from originally, and how is it that you came to the Finger Lakes?
SW: Southeastern Ohio. I traveled to the area by motorcycle in 2004, arriving in Watkins Glen from the south. I was captivated and knew I wanted to live here.
LHB: What are some of the jobs you had before coming to the Windmill?
SW: I have owned, founded and/or operated diverse companies during my career. I had multiple vision care centers, audiology and hearing care offices, six Subway restaurants, a General Motors dealership, an old-fashioned general store, a bulk food store in Amish country Ohio, and a large department store with my wife in the Longaberger capital of the world, Dresden, Ohio.
Since arriving here I have operated The Windmill and served the village of Waterloo as an advisor to small businesses in their downtown for economic development, much of which occurred during the height of covid. Thankfully, many businesses were saved, expanded, or located to the downtown.
LHB: What attracted you to the job here? Had you been to the market as a visitor?
SW: My wife and I purchased a vacation home in the country here in 2012. We decided to relocate permanently, and a “manager’s” position was advertised at The Windmill. I applied and was hired in October 2016.
LHB: I know one of your biggest challenges — and successes — was getting the market to remain open during covid. How did you handle that?
SW: I firmly believe in the American system of entrepreneurialism and a free-market society. Because we were classified as a farm market, we had the opportunity to remain open if strict public health safety protocols and plans were written and monitored. The plan and reports had to be submitted for approval and review by state and local authorities. We did so without incidence, and were open the entire season after a one-month delayed start. I truly believe being one of the only businesses open during that troubling time helped to reassure our visitors that life, even a normal one, was still accessible and safe.
LHB: I know that you have been successful at negotiating some utility benefits and other cost-cutting measures. Tell me about them.
SW: Business operations, growth, development, and acquisitions are what I enjoy most. To do so successfully, prudent fiscal management is mandatory. My style is to be fiscally conservative and operate very efficiently. Capital is better spent on developing a great team, fixed assets, and growth strategies. Wasteful spending and a lack of business planning are most often the root cause of failures.
I did only what had to be done to reduce our operating expenses or at least get them in line with best practice metrics for small business.
LHB: One of the most exciting things going on at the market right now is the building project on the west side of the North Street of Shops. How did all that come about?
SW: During my first month as manager I noticed a few immediate targets for improvement. First, our parking lots had grown into grass-covered or muddy areas, and the infrastructure needed upgrades, especially electrical and water systems. Many of the buildings needed some “pointing and tucking,” and some were beyond their useful life cycle. The South Street of Shops received much-needed business additions to create a more appealing destination, and the northwest series of contiguous, shed-style buildings were in need of replacement.
Six years later seemed the right time to meet that project head on. I’ve always loved old-time downtowns and thought it would be pretty cool to create a replica of a downtown you might have seen in the early 1900s. With that vision in mind and a very talented architectural designer daughter, we created our new building. It is two units with facades of six unique buildings, housing 13 shops.
LHB: I know there have been other projects, including enclosing the barn on the South Street of Shops that you just mentioned. Is there anything else planned as far as building goes? Why do you think all of this building is important to the future of the Windmill?
SW: We do have other projects planned; however, we are taking the rest of this year off for any additional building projects. No business will remain viable without innovation. Others will see your weaknesses or voids in meeting customer expectations and do their best to gain an advantage in market share. My responsibility is for the continued success of The Windmill, which supports over 170 small-business owners on our campus and provides a significant boost to the regional economy.
When I was hired our (board) president, Mary Record, wisely challenged me to get the market prepared for our next 30 years. That is why I have done what we have done thus far.
LHB: The market gains more and more visitors every year. Why do you think that is, and where do you envision the market in five years, 10 years?
SW: Marketing and advertising are keys to growth. My background in that field enabled me to carefully plan, brand and rebrand The Windmill. We had a very narrowly defined “best customer” when I arrived. My goal was to become more appealing to a broader audience and create an experience beyond expectations. Once visited, either anew or as a long absent customer, good, old-fashioned word of mouth took over — that, and of course, the new “word of mouth” marketing outlet, social media. We are blessed to have dedicated team members that get the message out regularly. Our social media followers now approach 30,000. Just last month we launched “Summer Breeze,” our first customer newsletter. Published monthly, we are already emailing over 1,000 faithful followers. All this, and the great merchants at The Windmill keep us growing at exceptional levels.
I’ve determined long ago that I am unable to see around corners, but to answer your question for the future: My goal is to entrench The Windmill Market as a regional destination where visitors will find nearly anything they need, enjoy a relaxing day in the country, eat some great food, and have access to local fresh food and craftspeople while enjoying live entertainment, where all are welcomed and wish to return again and again. Someday, I plan to develop e-commerce and expand our many events throughout the year.
LHB: What is your proudest moment about your job?
SW: “Pride goes before the fall,” but I believe it would be that I’ve provided the catalyst for my merchants to grow from “running a booth” every Saturday to creating a viable business, something they can receive value for, both in the near term and in the future, should they desire to sell.
LHB: I also know that your wife, Mary Wilson, plays an important role with the market and also has a shop. Tell me a little about what she does.
SW: She is responsible for all our social media marketing, events creation and development, group tour growth, and direct consumer communications. Recently, she had the honor of representing our entire Finger Lakes region for the Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance at the largest tour bus convention in the U.S. It’s what she loves to do. You can find here every Saturday, working for our treasurer at Natures Image and operating Sock-Ra-Tees, her clothing, new book and fashion accessories store.
LHB: I know too that you like to travel. Do you have other hobbies that you pursue when you are not working at the Windmill?
SW: I love to cook, grow and preserve food, make wine and spend time outdoors. When I can, I still watch the car market, fish in my pond, and read voraciously. However, my wife says reading technology, business, political trends, and societal paradigms really doesn’t count. So, sometimes I add a how-to book in an area of interest. I also like music.
Although not a “hobby,” my Christian faith and my family are my bedrocks for life.
LHB: What would you like to people to know about you that they may not already?
SW: I don’t know what people don’t know about me, and I’m certain folks don’t actually care all that much. I suppose if you don’t know anything about me, I’d want you to know that I love life, that America is a place unlike any other, and we are all God’s children and should follow a very wise saying, “Treat everyone as you wish to be treated.” Everything else will take care of itself after that.