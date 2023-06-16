A lifelong animal lover, Sue Sabol of Ovid has made a career out of taking care of her furry friends. She is a veterinary technician at ARC Veterinary Clinic in Trumansburg, where she has worked for 21 years. Sunday Editor Louise Hoffman Broach asked her about her job through an email interview. Here is what Sue had to say:
LHB: Where did you grow up and what were your interests as a youngster?
SS: Seneca Falls and animals.
LHB: What did you do after high school? How did you get interested in taking care of animals? Did you have a lot of pets growing up?
SS: I went to college. I have always been interested in animals; they are part of my soul. Growing up, I had as many (pets) as I could convince my mom to let me have.
LHB: Where did you attend school to get to be a vet tech and how long was the training? How do you stay current with things that are changing in the vet medical world?
SS: I went to the State University of New York at Delhi for two years. I also do continuing education.
LHB: What is a typical day like at the vet’s office where you work?
SS: I work surgery days, anesthesia and caring for surgery patients.
LHB: What kind of animals does your vet take care of — I heard there was a shortage of large-animal vets at one point, and Seneca County has A LOT of dairy farms.
SS: We take care of mostly small animals, but we have some large animals. There is still a huge shortage of veterinarians.
LHB: Do you have favorite animals to care for? Is there a particular breed that is easier, or more difficult than others? Which are easier, cats or dogs?
SS: I love both cats and dogs. A trained, well-socialized animal is the easiest.
LHB: Are illnesses that affect people, like diabetes and arthritis, seen more often lately in dogs and cats?
SS: It’s always been there, but our pets are living longer, so we see it more.
LHB: I had a purebred lab once, and that dog got sick with everything under the sun. Is it true that purebred dogs aren’t as hardy as mutts?
SS: It’s an individual thing, just like humans.
LHB: What pets do you have now? Are there any other animals you would like to own and raise?
SS: Dogs, cats, horses, pigs, ducks, geese, cows, chickens, donkeys, sheep, a rabbit. I’d like a yak.
LHB: If you could give one piece of advice to a pet owner, what would it be?
SS: My advice would be to spend time and train and socialize your pet.
LHB: What would you like people to know about you that they might not know?
SS: Hmm, not sure about this question, lol.