Ted Baker welcomed Sunday Editor Louise Hoffman Broach to his radio show recently, so she invited him to be interviewed here. Baker is the host of the FLX Morning Show on WGVA Radio in Geneva and a mainstay on the region’s airwaves. Here’s what he had to say about media, the news business, and why he loves it (the interview was conducted by email):
LHB: Where did you grow up and what was it like when you were a child? What did you listen to on the radio back then?
TB: I was born in Berlin, N.H., a paper mill town in the northern part of the state. It’s in the middle of the White Mountains, so a lot of growing up was outdoors, hiking, fishing, snowmobiling, and lots of playing sports. In my teenage years, I was able to listen to the top 40 hits on WRKO in Boston. I listened to the two local stations, WBRL and WMOU, thinking it would be cool to work for one of them one day. I wound up working for each of them early in my career.
LHB: How many years have you been on the radio?
TB: It will be 45 years as of Aug. 28. You never forget your first day talking into a microphone.
LHB: How did you first become interested in radio as a career? Did you study at a broadcasting in school?
TB: About age 3, I read road signs out loud as a kid ... probably why no one wanted to take me anywhere. I began thinking about a radio career as a teen, listening to the radio sports announcers for New England teams growing up. I went to a one-year broadcasting trade school in Boston after graduating high school in 1977 and started work in my hometown at WBRL in 1978. The person I replaced was their sports announcer, so I began my play-by-play career at age 18.
LHB: Have you always done talk radio or did you spin tunes as a disc jockey before becoming a newsman?
TB: Talk radio didn’t exist outside of larger cities when I began. I was a DJ up until 1992, when the station I worked for in Massachusetts flipped to news and talk. I was always drawn to the information side, even in my early DJ years.
LHB: You’ve found your niche in local news; what do you like about it and what don’t you like about it?
TB: I like interviewing interesting people and helping them tell their stories. I hate the divisiveness of today’s politics and the decline of local news coverage overall. We’re not well served as a society when so much news goes uncovered.
LHB: How do you decide who you want to have on the radio for your guest slots?
TB: I look for a mix of government and non-government people. A lot of it is finding people I think are interesting. Over the years, more and more guests now reach out to me, so it’s easier than ever to fill guest slots.
LHB: Who have been your favorite interviews, and, if you could have anyone on, who would it be?
TB: Two stand out. I got to talk to Dennis DeYoung, original keyboard player for Styx, one of my favorite bands, when he played at Oswego Harbor Fest a few years back. The other came about at the Rochester airport. I was flying out to do a Hobart game, and in the waiting area was a woman named Jessica McCabe, who has ADHD and has an excellent YouTube channel, “How to ADHD.” I heard her talk about her channel, got her contact info, and we had a great conversation.
I would love to have Hillary Clinton on the show. I interviewed her briefly for news stories, but would love a full-length conversation.
LHB: How do you split your shows between state/national/local issues? Do you ever worry about taking on stuff that’s “too local?”
TB: I try to be interesting and informative. One of the hardest parts is remembering that what interests me might not be as interesting to the audience as a whole. I try to balance things out and maybe provide a perspective on some issues that the listener won’t get from other shows.
We can never be too local. That’s the one thing we can still do that few other outlets can.
LHB: Do you worry about the “shock radio” people, and how do you counter the disinformation folks?
TB: Absolutely. It’s not good for society when a lot of people believe things that are utterly untrue. We are each entitled to our own opinions. We are not entitled to our own facts.
LHB: What do you think the future of talk radio is?
TB: I don’t know how much longer traditional, over-the-air radio will last, but people will always want information. The means of delivering the information will change, but the need for it, especially on the local level, will remain.
LHB: Tell me about doing play by play for high school sports.
TB: I’m one of the fortunate few who discovered what I was meant to do with my life and have done it. I like painting the word picture. When someone tells me that listening to me doing a game is like being there, I know I’m doing it right.
LHB: When you are not on the radio, what do you like to do? What are your hobbies?
TB: I read voraciously — books and websites and blogs. I listen to a lot of different types of music, and I’m a craft beverage aficionado.
LHB: What is there about you that people may not know that you would like them to know?
TB: At heart, I’m not as liberal as many people think. Also, I once played in a game for the Washington Generals against the Harlem Globetrotters. I made a free throw and would have made the second had one of the Globetrotters not pulled down my shorts as I was shooting (absolutely true!).
LHB: Is there anything I didn’t ask you that you want to talk about?
TB: I want to thank you and the Finger Lakes Times for fighting the good fight. It’s a very challenging time for ad-supported media, and I’m proud of everyone who keeps putting out the best product they can in spite of those challenges.