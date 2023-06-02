Sunday Editor Louise Hoffman Broach caught up with Kevin and Michael Bacon, better known as the musical duo The Bacon Brothers, in anticipation of their concert Sunday at Point of the Bluff in Urbana, Steuben County. She interviewed them by email. Here’s what they had to say about music, and an unexpected connection to Geneva:
LHB: I just listened to “It’s a Philly Thing,” a newish song and an ode to the city where you guys grew up. It is very upbeat. You have a young man, Naheim Gayon Hill, who is finishing sixth grade, doing a rap in the middle of it. How did you find him?
KB: He is a student at Rock to the Future. I think it was (“Philly Thing” producer) Joe Nicolo’s idea to have some rap on the track, and Naheim was ready.
LHB: You seem to have embraced philanthropy full force. You are involved in a lot of different things, including Rock to the Future. For those who don’t know, Rock to the Future supports positive youth development and economic empowerment through free, student-driven music programs for Philadelphia kids ages 6-12. It serves hundreds of students annually in school, after school, and during the summer in schools, community locations, and juvenile justice facilities. Why is that important to you guys, and to partner it to music?
KB: Rock To The Future is a perfect cause for us. We feel very strongly that music access for kids is essential. When kids make music no one gets hurt. Everyone has to groove. Harmony. (Kevin has previously said, “I wrote this song about our hometown of Philadelphia, and we wanted to give back in some way, so we connected my charity, SixDegrees.Org, with Rock To The Future, and it was a perfect marriage.”)
LHB: How would you describe your music? I don’t really think it fits in a specific category very well — and does it really matter these days?
MB: Folk-rock-soul-country, Forosoco (it’s what they call the blend and also the name of one of their albums; previously, they said they don’t want to be pigeon-holed into one genre). We are two writers with much in common aesthetically but also very different. We will always rub, but at the end of the day the sum is greater than its parts.
KB: Agree!
LHB: You’ll be at Point of the Bluff near Hammondsport. It’s a pretty small venue. Do you do a different kind of a show in a small place than you would do on a larger stage?
MB: Not really.
KB: Well, we like to roll with whatever the vibe of the venue is. If we are playing a beachside bar, the show is different than a small hall.
LHB: You brothers have played music together since you were kids; what was it that motivated you to take it up to a professional level together way back in 1994?
MB: I’ve been a professional musician since 1969. I always loved making music with my brother, and we did lots of collaborations together before we started the band. Kevin was resistant because of the potential for criticism of an actor vanity project. After 27 years, that has died down, but neither of us care about that now.
KB: Yeah we kind of followed the band and kept writing. Then we wanted to share the tunes. Then record them. Then write some more. That’s how it keeps rolling.
LHB: Everyone knows that you were acting, Kevin, but what were you doing, Michael? What motivated you to put your energy toward music in addition to film?
MB: I’m not “in film” but am a composer for film. I gave up the singer-songwriter dream when my son was born in the middle of the disco era. But it came back to me in 1994. I’m one of the lucky ones, but I am also an associate professor in the City University of New York system, teaching film scoring.
LHB: Most of your stuff is original, like “It’s a Philly Thing,” which is a great song by the way. I have played it like six times and I like how you incorporate some history tidbits. So who does the lyrics and who does the music itself, or do you share? Do you have favorite artists you like to collaborate with?
KB: Mike writes a song, music and lyrics, demos and shares it with me. I do the same with him. If we have suggestions, we share them. If not, we set out to record. Often in home studios. With or without the band. Sometimes the song changes a lot from the demo, sometimes not.
LHB: I see you started Six Degrees in 2007. What kinds of things have you funded and what are the two of you most proud of that it’s accomplished?
KB: One of the hardest things we’ve done is produce a show called “PLAY ON” during the lockdown. Three venues. Multiple acts. Raised a bunch of money for NAACP legal defense funds and WHY HUNGER (Kevin is being modest — Sixdegrees.Org has raised more than $15 million over the years for a variety of causes including racial justice, hunger, conservation, education and pediatric medical services).
LHB: What haven’t I asked you two that you would like people to know about you, in case I missed something that you want to say?
MB: I’ve played in the Rochester area for many years with my friends, Don Potter and Bat McGrath. My son spent four years at Hobart College. I love the Finger Lakes!