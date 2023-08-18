Newark native Mary Cook has been a staple on area airwaves, and on stage in the Finger Lakes, for many years. Even after retiring from her job at the Finger Lakes Radio Group (now FLX Media), she can still be heard as a guest host once in a while, and has ramped up her appearances in local plays in recent years. Sunday Editor Louise Hoffman Broach conducted this interview with her by email. Here is what Mary had to say:
LHB: Where did you grow up and what kinds of things did you enjoy as a child?
MC: I grew up in Newark. I have two older brothers. Just a typical childhood, I guess. Riding bikes, skateboarding, crafting. As I got older, I started to sew. One of the best gifts my mom gave me was my love of sewing and making gifts. To this day, it’s one of my greatest pleasures.
LHB: What did you do after high school?
MC: Right out of high school, I went to college and quickly realized that wasn’t going to work for me. I left school, worked for a couple years and then went back to school.
LHB: You had a career in radio. Tell me about that. How did you get interested in being a radio personality?
MC: After I left college, I did quite a bit of community theater (Newark Players). One of my “theater” friends, Mike Thompson, had been a DJ at WACK for many years and suggested that it might be something I would like. So I quit my job and went back to school. (I) got my degree in Radio and Television Broadcast Communications from Cayuga Community College.
LHB: You were on WNYR for a time with Mike Smith on the morning show — I still remember a conversation where you were talking about your sons putting socks in the window shutters — and you also worked at the New York Chiropractic College (now the Northeast College of Health Sciences) at one time. Am I remembering that right?
MC: The crusty socks, yes. Actually, I left NYCC to work at the station.
Right out of college, I worked for WSFW for a bit as a news reporter. I was hired away to WACK as news director and then to WGVA. After doing a story of a particularly violent murder in Geneva, I decided that news was much too serious (and sad) for me. I was more interested in covering ribbon-cuttings and petting zoos. These opportunities are not plentiful in small-market radio. So I left radio, and started my family. During that time I worked several different jobs. Then, one day I got a call from Mike Smith (who had worked at WSFW, also). He was looking for a co-host for his morning show on WNYR. That was what I wanted, but alas, I had two small kids to get to a sitter in the mornings. I asked Mike to call me again in a couple years, and he did!
We had such great fun on that show. When I found myself single again, I had to find a job that offered more benefits, etc ... so I left radio again.
LHB: But then you came back. I remember when Dee Isaacs left. She was on with Jim Schreck, who was doing the morning show at that point. What made you decide to come back?
MC: I missed doing the morning show, and when I heard that Dee was leaving, I filled in for her while they searched for a replacement. I put in my application and was hired back as a permanent host (while working another full-time job). A few years down the line, the position of Promotions/Events Coordinator came up at the station and I was able to land that (circle back to the ribbon-cuttings and petting zoos). This is the type of thing that I had wanted to try. When covid hit, that department kind of disappeared. ... so, I was back to just being a morning co-host.
LHB: When did you officially “retire,” or have you? Sometimes I hear you in the mornings, when Jim or Sorah are out.
MC: I officially retired last October; however, if Jim or Sorah take time off, and I am available, I enjoy filling in. I have great friends at the Finger Lakes Radio Group and I love to see them.
LHB: I know you have a lot of other creative interests. People also know you as a local actress. How long have you done that? What are some of the production companies you have worked with? What roles have you had and what do you love most about it?
MC: I’ve been interested in acting since I was a kid. I envisioned myself being on a sitcom one day (back to the highly “unlikely” bucket list item). When I was a teenager, and had worked up the courage, I auditioned for a show with Newark Players, “launching” my career in community theater. I’ve also done shows with Auburn Players, Geneva Theatre Guild, Seneca Community Players. And, just last month, I returned to the stage with the Phelps-Clifton Springs Community Theatre production of “Bullets Over Broadway.” It is such fun … and so much work. But I have met some of my dearest lifelong friends through community theater — so many great experiences.
Due to my early-morning work schedule, I hadn’t been active in community theater for years. I love being “back.”
LHB: And you are crafty? I seem to remember you talking about having a lot of fabric. What did/do you make?
MC: I do have a lot of fabric. To quote my dad to my mom about me: “She never saw a piece of fabric she didn’t have to own.” I do love to sew, and in my retirement, I am trying different crafts and projects.
LHB: When you are not on stage, or on the air, what are some the other things you like to do?
MC: I read. I sew and craft. I spend time with my grandson, Harrison. And, I try to get as much family time with my boys and their families as I can.
LHB: Is there something about you that people would be surprised to know?
MC: I’m not very social. I’m a nice person, but I am no good at small talk. I am not comfortable in crowds.
LHB: Is there anything else I forgot to ask that you would like to talk about?
MC: I am in a great place in my life. I have a great husband and family. I am celebrating the people that I have known throughout the years. I have held many jobs, and some of my closest and dearest friendships have come from those experiences. I feel like I am defined by the people I have known throughout my life. I try to emulate the finest qualities of those I love.