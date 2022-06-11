CANANDAIGUA — The recipient of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award highlighted the Ontario County Chamber of Commerce’s annual membership gathering June 2 at Lincoln Hill Farms.
Jeff Friend, senior vice president and director of Branch and Market Development for Lyons National Bank, was honored at the event ONChamber calls The Q.
“His commitments to family, friends and work associates, profession, and communities he serves is always the same: ‘How can I help?’ and ‘What do I need to do to help you achieve your goals?’” wrote the person who nominated Friend.
Friend’s contributions include membership and board service in Kiwanis, Mozaic (formerly Seneca Cayuga Arc), United Way of Ontario County, the Canandaigua YMCA, Smith Opera House. Friend has been married more than 40 years; he and his wife have three daughters and seven grandchildren.
Family, friends and colleagues surrounded him as he received the traditional silver bowl, which was presented by LNB President Tom Kime.
LNB sponsored this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
About 180 attended The Q. The evening included food, live music and a brief program that featured a welcome from ONChamber Board of Directors Chairwoman Michele Pedzich and venue operator Brian Mastrosimone. Chamber President Ethan Fogg offered a brief recap of the organization’s activities since the last Lifetime Achievement honoree was recognized in February 2020.
Find out more about the Lifetime Achievement Award and its recipients at ONChamber.com.