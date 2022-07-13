OVID — The historic Three Bears Courthouse Complex has its first operations manager.
The Friends of the Three Bears, a non-profit organization that manages the three Seneca County-owned buildings known as Papa Bear, Mama Bear and Baby Bear on Main Street, has hired Carol Anne Barsody to fill the new position.
Barsody is on track to receive a master’s degree from Cornell University this fall; she is studying archeology and museum science there. After completing her master’s thesis, she hopes to be admitted to Cornell to work on her doctoral degree.
She has researched integrated technology in museum settings and is currently researching an Egyptian mummified ibis as a case study, something that has been featured in Smithsonian magazine, Archeology magazine, Nature magazine, and on CNN.
Barsody said one of her goals at the Three Bears will be to foster community and access through educational programs using technology.
Her prior employment has been at the National Archives of the U.K., Johnson Museum of Art at Cornell University, and as assistant to the director, the deputy director and the director of development at Cornell.
“We are confident that we are poised to compete at the highest level with the addition of Ms. Barsody to our staff,” Friends of the Three Bears trustee Lynne Doyle said.
The county Board of Supervisors allocated the money to pay Barsody.
Seneca County’s first courthouse was built in 1845 when Ovid was the Seneca County seat. The smaller Mama Bear building and the even smaller Baby Bear structure also were built in the 1840s.
There is no other trio of adjacent courthouses of graduated sizes in the Greek Revival style in the United States. The Papa Bear is said to be the oldest-functioning courthouse in the state.