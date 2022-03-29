OVID — After years of operating strictly with dedicated volunteers, the non-profit Friends of the Three Bears is looking to hire its first paid staffer.
The group manages the historic courthouse complex on Main Street through a contract with Seneca County, which owns the complex that features three adjoining, progressively-sized buildings known as Papa Bear, Mama Bear and Baby Bear. The Friends group operates the buildings as a hub for arts and cultural events and as a tourist destination for the county and Finger Lakes.
Now the group is looking to hire a part-time operations manager to work 24 hours a week and take Three Bears to the next level. The pay range is listed as $19-22 an hour. The county Board of Supervisors allocated $35,000 in the 2022 budget to fund the hiring.
The Friends group had asked for $50,000 to hire a full-time manager. That was turned down, with some suggesting the group partner with the county Chamber of Commerce.
Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the Friends of the Three Bears website for a complete job description. Applications will be accepted until April 15 or until a suitable candidate is hired.
Ovid resident Phyllis Motill is president of the Friends of Three Bears board.
“We have a small volunteer staff that has been doing all the organizational documents, public relations, acquiring and scheduling programs, grant-writing, interaction with the Board of Supervisors, maintenance, staffing the tourism building, educating volunteers on the history and helping establish Papa Bear as the cultural center for Ovid and its neighbors,” Motill said. “We are seeking an operational manager to oversee the work of our volunteer organization. We have established our present status through many volunteer hours, grants, memberships and fundraising efforts and we want to take the next step with a manager.”
Three Bears will reopen to visitors May 5. Guided tours will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday to Sunday.
Visit threebearsovid.org for more information, email threebearsovid@gmail.com, or call (315) 539-1614.