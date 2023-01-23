CANANDAIGUA — Most Finger Lakes residents of a certain age — and even folks from outside the area — have fond memories of Roseland Amusement Park on Canandaigua Lake.
The popular attraction, which opened in 1925, closed 60 years later after providing countless people with hours of fun and enjoyment.
One of its attractions was the Sky Ride, an elevate gondola on a cable that took passengers out over the north end of the lake and back. The support towers, cables and gondolas were supported by concrete stanchions in the lake. One now sits under the ticket office for The Canandaigua Lady tour boat. The other is in the shallow end of the lake all by its lonesome, a blight of concrete, rusty metal, and weeds.
That all may change.
At the City Council’s environmental committee meeting Jan. 17, Council member and former mayor Ellen Polimeni introduced artist Benji Carr of Cohocton.
They presented a plan to create a stainless steel work that uses liquid hydraulics to power a mini ferris wheel, roller coaster, carousel ride, and two other ride replicas into movement, powered by electricity from the shore. It would be placed on top of the smoothed-over stanchion to beautify the concrete support that remind visitors about the history of Roseland Park.
Carr displayed a model of the sculpture at a scale of 1 inch to 1 foot.
“It would operate from 6 in the morning to 10 at night and it could be lighted at night,” Carr explained.
He also noted that none of the depicted rides have people on them, emphasizing the sculpture’s name — “The Ghost of Roseland Park.” Carr said a muted sound system playing carousel and carnival music would complement the art.
The committee voted its support for the design. A motion will go before the full Council for a final vote.
If approved, a fundraising campaign will be organized to pay for the sculpture, with the city possibly providing some in-kind services. The cost is still being tabulated.
“We are not asking for any city funds. The Ontario County Arts Council will likely head up fundraising and we will look for grants,” Polimeni said.
“It won’t be easy, but we can do it,” said Judy Cermak of the Arts Council, who praised Carr’s work.
“I really, really like it,” added Council member Steve Uebbing.
Carr said if he gets the go-ahead, he and another worker will need about eight months to assemble the sculpture and transport it to the lake stanchion.
When finished and mounted, he suggested buoys be placed around it to keep people from getting too close or touching the art.