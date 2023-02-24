Other projects at The Point Along with the RV project, a number of other projects are in the works in the Wayne County village of Sodus Point. • Youngman’s Orchard Farm Market is moving to Sodus Point into the former My-T-Putt property across from White Birch Camp Ground on Lake Road. • Sabor Jalisciense Mexican Restaurant will be opening across from the new Hots Point in the former Trucks Oven Pizza Shop at Leone Landing on Greig Street. Owner Maria Martinez already operates a Mexican restaurant in the Sodus hamlet of Alton and will offer a scaled-back menu at The Point. • Hots Point, a popular burger, hots and ice cream spot on Greig Street, has new owners, Joshua Jerome and Tierra Gahr. Besides an updated menu, Hots Point will be offering beer, ciders, wine and eventually wine slushies as part of the addition of adult beverages. The owners also plan to offer live music on the weekends.
SODUS POINT — Contractor and real estate investor Bruce Carey is 71 years old, but retirement is not in his DNA.
“I need to work,” he said. “If you love what you do, why would you want to quit? I always need a project.”
Based on the number of phone calls coming in as he sat in his workspace in the former Carey Lake restaurant on the grounds of The Ballroom at Carey Lake, which he built and owned until five years ago, Carey’s got plenty of projects. They include one that officials in Sodus Point are pleased to see moving from idea to construction this year: Silver Waters Campground, an upscale RV resort planned for a spot on Route 14, across the street from Sodus Bay.
Many officials and business owners in the village are thrilled to have the development, which they believe will be a boost to the community’s tourism-centric economy. However, they’re also pleased because of where it’s to be built: on a chunk of land home to a condominium project called Harbourview Court that was built but never occupied.
Carey notes that the seven condos there have sat empty for 16 years, never receiving the certificate of occupancy necessary because of some sewer issues. It’s long been a thorn in the side of the lakefront village and a curiosity to visitors. Over those 16 years, proposals have come and gone, including one in 2018 by former landowner Andy Ferri that moved through the village’s planning process but was never started. That project called for even more condos on the property.
Carey’s real estate holdings include four vacation rentals in Sodus Point, where he also has a home with his wife and business partner, Stephanie. He purchased the property last fall from Ferri and said he was advised by Larry and Margaret VanGee, owners of the popular Sodus Point bed-and-breakfast, the Wickham House Inn, that an upscale RV park might be a good use for the property.
Not that he had any experience with them.
“I knew nothing about RVs,” he said. “I’d never had one.”
After the property changed hands, Carey didn’t waste time putting together a proposal for a 48-pad site with a pool, pickleball, volleyball and shuffleboard courts, and a dog park. An on-site laundry is included, but no camp store, insisted Carey. He’d rather let folks do business with the food retailers already in town.
“You don’t want to compete with the local businesses,” he said.
As part of the project, Carey, a former chair of the village’s Planning Board, will be removing the empty condos closest to Route 14 and repurposing three others.
He’s received most of his village approvals and the go-ahead for his plan, with some conditions, from the Wayne County Planning Board at its meeting Wednesday night.
Carey is getting ready to solicit bids for site work and hopes it will be ready for the 2024 season, but won’t accept reservations until he’s satisfied the job is complete.
“We’re not going to open until the grass is growing,” he said.
Village Mayor Dave McDowell called Carey’s plan “absolutely wonderful news. This guy (Carey) does get a lot of projects. This is huge and a big step forward.”
McDowell hopes the project will help village efforts to extend the visitors season to assist merchants who, while doing robust business in the summer, struggle in the colder months.
“Hopefully, it will extend into the fall,” he said. “We’re full in the summer.”
Carey said it doesn’t help when the bay doesn’t freeze over, meaning the ice-fishing enthusiasts who come to the bay each winter don’t show up.
Public pier planned
With the RV park project, Carey is offering 150 feet of bay frontage that comes with his property for the construction of a public pier.
“It’s something we’ve needed for a long time,” McDowell said.
“Look at any resort town and they have a public pier,” Carey added.
However, both Carey and McDowell say the issue for placing the pier across from the RV park is parking, though Carey is optimistic a solution can be found.
The project is included in the village’s New York Forward funding application. New York Forward is a Downtown Revitalization Initiative program for smaller communities created under Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Carey emphasized that the condo project is his first priority, but he envisions both projects as opportunities to enhance Sodus Point’s offerings.
“We’re benevolent people,” he said. “We don’t do this to line our pockets. This is a passion.”