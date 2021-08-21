VARICK — When former New York Lt. Gov. Mary Anne Krupsak ran for the seat in 1974, she had an avid campaign volunteer from the Buffalo area, a high school student named Kathy Hochul.
Now Hochul, some 40 years later, is preparing to take the reigns as New York’s first female governor. Krupsak, who is 89 and retired from politics, her law practice and a career as a Finger Lakes restaurateur, couldn’t be more delighted.
“I think she’s just fabulous,” Krupsak said during an interview at her home on the east shore of Seneca Lake earlier this week. “She’s going to be a great governor. She’s tough, honest, straightforward and not afraid of anyone. She is going to do a marvelous job.”
Krupsak served as New York’s lieutenant governor from 1975 to 1978 under Gov. Hugh Carey. She was the first woman to hold the office and the second in New York history to win a statewide election. The first was Florence Knapp, elected secretary of state in 1924.
Before she was Carey’s lieutenant governor, Krupsak had a seat in the state Assembly.
Initially, she was put off by the state Democratic Committee, which endorsed a then-novice politician — Mario Cuomo — for the position. Krupsak campaigned through the primary season and with help from volunteers like Hochul, won the strong support of women’s rights groups, labor unions, and liberal organizations. In the September primary she handily beat both Cuomo and a second rival, Antonio Olivieri. She was elected to the seat in the general election that November.
She has remained in steady contact with Hochul over the years; Krupsak said Hochul called her recently to see how she was doing, but she didn’t think that Hochul was looking for direction or guidance.
“How could I give her any advice?” Krupsak said. “I think she’s doing a perfect job. We need somebody like her right now. She is doing the right things, she’s honest and she’s not afraid. I wish her well.”
Krupsak did not have any kind words, however, for Andrew Cuomo, saying that she was appalled to hear how he treated women and was glad to see him resign.
“Somebody like him should have been out of office a long time ago,” she said, noting that he was too self-centered and too much out for himself instead of the people of the state. She said there is no place in government for people who don’t have the best interests of the public at heart.
When Krupsak was lieutenant governor, she grew a little frustrated because she thought Carey wasn’t taking seriously her efforts to bolster the then-infant Finger Lakes wine industry. That’s why she said she decided to run against him in a primary. She lost, but she said it caused Carey to pay greater attention to the economic value of the developing wineries.
Hochul also has skills to problem-solve as well as marshal bipartisan support, Krupsak indicated. She is confident that because of Hochul’s extensive experience representing state leadership in many capacities, she has developed relationships across the state, without paying attention to party affiliation.
Sue Cohen, Krupsak’s friend, housemate and former business partner, said much the same about Krupsak, who always had a great deal of respect for former Sen. Michael Nozzolio, a Republican, as well as several other GOP representatives. Women like Krupsak and Hochul are able to recognize the value of accomplishments and work that is done, no matter who is doing it, Cohen said.
“You know she organized the speakers for ‘Celebrate 98,’” Cohen said about Krupsak, referring to the 1998 Seneca Falls’ celebration of the 150th anniversary of the first women’s rights convention. It was a historic event that led to the passage in 1920 of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.
“She invited Mike Nozzolio to speak,” Cohen said. “And she got some pushback for that. The way Mary Anne responded was to say, ‘Well, I guess you will be doing something else that day, then.’”
After her political career and some work as a lawyer in various parts of the state, Krupsak moved to the Finger Lakes because she said she always loved the area.
“I went to (law) school in Rochester,” said the Schenectady native. “So I was familiar with it. It is a nice place to retire.”
Krupsak and Cohen owned a number of eateries, including an Asian bistro, the Crow’s Nest, the City Café and the Cobblestone.
Although she is spending most of her time “enjoying life,” Krupsak recently participated in a film project with Carol Doolittle of Frontenac Winery in Trumansburg that documents the wine industry in the Finger Lakes. It will be out later this year, Cohen said.
But back to Hochul.
“I think she will be a great governor for the whole state,” Krupsak said.