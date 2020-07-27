SENECA FALLS — Later this summer a national exhibit honoring the centennial of women’s right to vote will showcase the artwork of 50 student artists, one from each state.
It’s only fitting that the piece selected from New York is by a young lady from Seneca Falls.
Mynderse Academy 10th-grader Grace Lando learned earlier this month that First Lady Melania Trump and her team picked her 8-by-8-inch pencil drawing of suffragettes Ida B. Wells and Alice Paul.
The exhibit, titled “Building the Movement: America’s Youth Celebrate 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage,” is being organized by the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission, the Office of the White House Curator and the Office of the First Lady.
Lando’s mother, Stephanie, learned by email on July 15 that her daughter’s drawing was chosen to represent New York state.
“I was overwhelmed, nervous and excited all at the same time,” said Lando, 15, who is also the daughter of Matthew Lando.
The email instructed Lando to mail the original to Washington, D.C. by July 18 and said she would be notified in coming weeks about the exhibit’s date and location.
Lando said she wanted to portray women who may not have been as well known in the fight for women’s right to vote. After research, she landed on Ida B. Wells, who was also a civil rights activist, and Alice Paul, who actually proposed the equal rights amendment at The Presbyterian Church in Seneca Falls.
“They’re not known as much but they still did a lot to help us out,” she said. “And both had great stories.”
Lando, who enjoys drawing to relax but is considering a career as a veterinarian, also incorporated two important quotes from each woman in her drawing. They are repeated in the background and read:
“The way to right wrongs is to turn the light of truth upon them,” from Ida B. Wells and “We women of America tell you that America is not a democracy. Twenty million women are denied the right to vote,” from Alice Paul.
In the foreground, half of Wells’ face is on the left and melds into half of Paul’s face on the right. Lando said that effect was precipitated by the relatively small size of the paper.
Although colored pencils are her favorite medium, Lando chose regular pencil for the drawing, which took about eight hours to complete from concept to finished product.
“I just thought it portrayed their images better,” she said of her choice to use regular pencil. “The shading and shadows showed their faces better.”
That said, trying to blend the two — plus the shading involved for the women’s different skin tones — proved challenging.
“It was hard trying to get their faces to look right and not look dysfunctional,” said Lando, who praised her art teacher Christina Korba for teaching her all she needed to know to create the winning drawing.
Korba said she recognized early on that Lando had natural ability and is a student who always accepts challenges and suggestions. When Korba learned from a colleague about the competition, she reached out to a few students who she thought were capable and might participate.
“This was all on her own time,” Korba said. “I just encourage kids to push themselves. She did all the research and planning all on her own.”
Lando did send her teacher a picture of the drawing before emailing it to the organizers, and Korba said she thought she did “a spectacular job,” though she was somewhat surprised Lando used regular instead of colored pencils. She admitted she was in tears when she heard the news of its selection.
“The fact she was confident enough to submit for a national competition really made me happy,” Korba said. “That was more uplifting than anything.”
Although details of the exhibit are still unknown, both student and teacher expressed interest in traveling to see the drawing on display in Washington, D.C. One of the exhibit organizers, the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission, said on its website that a digital form of the exhibit will be launched Aug. 25 at www.womensvote100.org/buildingthemovement.
Given that COVID-19 has put a longer than expected pause on her scholastic, sports and social life, Lando agreed this recognition has been a bright spot in an otherwise challenging time. And it also solidified her connection to her hometown, she said.
“It’s really helpful that I get to live in a town that’s the birthplace of women’s rights.”