MANCHESTER — What police say started as an apparently simple disturbance call turned into a significant drug arrest involving a large quantity of LSD, ecstasy, and cocaine.
Jenna Kelley, 26, of Morrow, Ohio, was charged Monday by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office with four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The charge is a class B felony.
In a press release, Sheriff Kevin Henderson said the case began with an incident last Friday, when deputies responded to the parking lot of a business on Route 96 in Manchester for a reported disturbance involving a man and a woman. Deputies found Kelley in the parking lot, with a rental vehicle from Ohio nearby.
The man was not found.
Kelley had an active arrest warrant out of Warren County, Ohio, for “violation of community corrections.” Henderson said Kelley previously had been convicted of aggravated possession and aggravated trafficking of drugs.
Ohio authorities confirmed the warrant was valid and asked local police to arrest Kelley, pending extradition. Henderson said while taking Kelley into custody, she was in possession of brass knuckles, more than $5,000 in currency, a digital scale, a locked personal safe, and cocaine.
Based on those items, she was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (both misdemeanors). She was taken to the county jail for arraignment and remanded without bail on the out-of-state warrant.
Later on Friday, sheriff’s investigators got a search warrant for the rental vehicle and personal safe. Henderson said they found more than 1,500 tabs of LSD, more than 500 ecstasy pills and about four ounces of cocaine in the safe, and methamphetamine in the vehicle, leading to the felony charges.
Kelley was arraigned on the new charges Monday. She is still being held in the county jail pending extradition proceedings.
Henderson could not be reached Tuesday for more comment but said earlier his officers have been in contact with a drug task force in Warren County, Ohio, to learn the identity of the man allegedly with Kelley in Manchester. He believes the man is no longer in Ontario County.