GENEVA — If you have fond memories of the local Ponderosa Steakhouse, you may want to say your goodbyes soon.
Demolition of the long-closed restaurant at the corner of Routes 5&20 and County Road 6 could begin later this week to make way for a full-service Classy Chassy car wash.
“Geneva has always been a special location for us, and we have always wanted a manned operation here,” said Jeff Arnold, who owns 26 Classy Chassy locations in upstate New York with longtime business partner Dan Clements.
Arnold and Clements opened their first Classy Chassy location more than 20 years ago in their hometown of Clifton Springs, where they still have a self-service, drive-thru wash. Locally, there are self-service washes in Geneva, Seneca Falls, and Waterloo.
More recently, Arnold and Clements added manned, full-service “tunnel” washes in Canandaigua, Seneca Falls, and Newark. Arnold, a retired state police investigator, said those manned operations — part of an unlimited monthly wash plan — are open during set hours although customers can still access the automatic bays at any hour of the day.
“The unlimited wash plans are very popular with a lot of customers and the industry in general,” he said.
Over the years, Arnold and Clements opened other Classy Chassy sites near cities including Syracuse, Buffalo, Rochester, Binghamton, Watertown.
The new Geneva site, which Arnold hopes is open by the end of the year, will include a 160-foot long tunnel wash and 24 indoor, state-of-the-art vacuums.
The automatic Geneva wash down the road on County Road 6, which Arnold and Clements purchased years ago from Dr. Olaf Lieberg, will remain open after the new one is built.
Arnold said the manned operation likely will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“We will tie it in with our other site, which will be open at all hours,” he said. “We have people who prefer the automatic washes and customers who prefer the full-service wash. We want to take care of that segment and elevate our game in Geneva.”
The Ponderosa closed early in the COVID-19 pandemic, and Arnold said he and Clements became interested in the property when they learned it was not likely to reopen. While they considered repurposing the current structure, they decided to level it and build a new, angled building that he believes will make it compatible with the area.
Arnold said they hoped to start demolition last week, but New York State Electric & Gas needs to cut utilities to the building.
“We get a lot of customer traffic in cities like Rochester and Buffalo, but we enjoy doing these projects closer to home,” he said. “All of our staff lives around here, so this is our backyard.”