BRANCHPORT — When the Finger Lakes Museum went from a concept to a tangible entity nearly 15 years ago, some of the founding members envisioned a modern, state-of-the-art facility at the former Branchport Elementary School.
While it has taken more than a decade for that vision to come into focus — and remains several years away from reality — it appears that day is coming.
“To me, the Finger Lakes is all about the outdoors ... but we need to tell the story of the Finger Lakes in every season,” said Natalie Payne, the museum’s executive director. “That’s why we need the building.”
Payne and Gail Pollard, the museum’s director of philanthropy and grants administrator, discussed those plans during a recent interview at the site. Last month, the Jerusalem Planning Board approved demolition of the former school to make way for a museum of approximately 15,000 square feet.
Payne was hesitant to give an approximate date for demolition and at least a ceremonial groundbreaking, but said it likely will be within the next year.
“It’s all based on fundraising, but with our current campaign we hope it will be completed over the next three or four years,” she said of the new building. “The last thing we want to do is not have the cash in hand before we begin. We want to be able to finish what we start ... and have the grace and time to make sure we are doing it right.”
The museum’s roots date to 2008 and founder John Adamski, an outdoor enthusiast who was president of the board of trustees until 2015. Adamski died in 2020.
Payne, who grew up in the Steuben County community of Avoca and joined the board shortly after the museum became a registered nonprofit, said officials from the Penn Yan-based Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance suggested Branchport for the formative meetings and future museum site.
“This is truly the center of the Finger Lakes. Of the 11 Finger Lakes, Keuka is the one in the middle,” Payne said. “Everyone says they are in the heart of the Finger Lakes, but we truly are.”
Following some informational sessions, Payne said Bill Gaske, a New York City-based attorney who vacationed in the Finger Lakes and specialized in helping nonprofits, joined the board. He remains on the board as co-chair.
“Some of our first questions included “How are we going to make this fly?’ “ said Payne, who became a paid staff member in 2010 and executive director in 2015 after she earned a master’s degree from Keuka College. “When Bill first reached out to us, we asked, ‘Who is this slickster from New York City who wants to help us?’ He has been true and blue all the way through. He’s been a tremendous help.”
Payne said the museum has had “shifts, pivots and changes” over the years, admitting that area residents were slow to recognize the facility at first.
“We had been doing a great job with our regional approach — getting the word out across all 14 counties and 11 lakes, but hadn’t spent the time getting the support right here,” she said. “Then we started seeing it — stakeholders visiting local stores. When I hit the ground running (as executive director), my first objective was letting the community know we are here and you can trust us.”
While Payne and other museum staff members have a physical presence with office space in the former school building, almost all of its programs to date are outdoor-based. They include kayaking on nearby Sugar Creek, a major tributary of Keuka Lake; yoga in a barn at the Creekside Center; and hosting community and youth groups for nature-related activities.
“We have been doing kayak paddles and programs for many years, including classes and guided paddles with professionals teaching safety on the water,” Pollard said. “We do a bird walk every year in the spring, with a Mennonite couple helping us. We have community open houses so people can learn about who we are and what we are doing.”
Thanks to a donation of wetlands, the museum has established the Townsend-Grady Preserve at the tip of Keuka Lake.
“We’ve created trails so people can walk through the woods and wetlands, pick wild berries, see birds,” Pollard added. We’ve built a boardwalk that is open to the public ... with a kiosk telling the story of the area. There are a lot of educational pieces and signs.”
Museum officials are working with the Izaak Walton League, which owns nearby land that both organizations hope to rehabilitate.
Payne said the new build at the former school will be done in two phases. Museum officials are working with Reich & Petch, a Toronto-based design firm with an office in New York City.
“Phase one is the brand-new building with all the experiences, which is what we call the exhibits. We are getting away from the word museum but have not yet finished our rebranding,” Payne said. “What our product will be is in no way a typical museum. It is very nature-based but also culturally based, and we don’t want people to get hung up on the word exhibit and think they are going to see bones and artifacts. It’s about experiences.
“All of our stories have a connection to fresh water and the area’s glacial beginnings. That is the golden thread. People are here because of fresh water — agriculture, lake residents, people who settled here.”
Payne noted that local artists Sam Castner and Lindsey Dean will create sculptures for the museum, using pieces of the former school.
“We want sculptural elements representing donor gifts, not just a name on the building or a plaque,” she said. “We don’t want this whole building going to a big landfill. We are going to use and recycle as much as we can.”
The first phase also will include an outdoor arena for small concerts, school and educational events, and other activities.
The second phase will develop land from the museum to Sugar Creek in the form of all the Finger Lakes.
“We have a pretty awesome plan for our outdoor experience. It starts with the basis of having all 11 lakes laid out to scale, with each lake having a different experience,” she said. “The four western lakes will be dig, build, learn and play. Canandaigua Lake will be a splash pad. Keuka will be a reflection pool. It will be fun for all ages.”
Payne and Pollard said the museum will complement other area attractions, including the Finger Lakes Boating Museum and the Glenn H. Curtiss Museum in Hammondsport; the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge and National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls; and Ganondagan State Historic Site in Victor.
“We will promote ourselves as more than one destination,” Pollard said.