Two local women pursuing degrees in higher education are this year’s Athena Award for Continuing Education Association scholarship winners.
Jena Fuchs, a Geneva resident, was presented with the association’s $2,500 first-place scholarship award. Angela Burd, of Penn Yan, received the association’s $2,000 second-place scholarship.
The women were recognized at a recent reception hosted at the Ramada Geneva Lakefront and sponsored by the Geneva Wegmans.
Here’s a closer look at each recipient:
Jena Fuchs
Since obtaining degrees from Finger Lakes Community College and William Smith College, she has built her career locally in the human services industry.
Fuchs began with the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva and the Hillside Family of Agencies before arriving at the Geneva City School District, where she is a program coordinator for the Head Start/Pre-K program. In this role she works closely with her team to help provide quality early childhood education to more than 250 of Ontario County’s youngest and most vulnerable residents, while also supporting their families.
She remains an active member of the Boys & Girls Club Board of Directors. Additionally, she participates on the Catholic Charities Program Planning and Evaluation Committee, the EPIC Advisor Committee, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee. Fuchs does all of this while working a second job hosting trivia for Finger Lakes DJ two to three nights a week.
Her ultimate career goal is to help the not-for-profit sector be more purposeful in how they carry out their mission by measuring and communicating their impact with stakeholders. To achieve that goal, she is enrolling in St. John Fisher College’s Master’s in Applied Data Sciences program for the upcoming fall semester.
Angela Burd
A mother to two young children, Burd was born and raised in Yates County. After obtaining degrees from Finger Lakes Community College and Keuka College, she began her career as a health educator for Finger Lakes Community Health and also has worked as a child welfare specialist for the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.
In mid-2017, she moved back to Yates County to be closer to family and shortly thereafter enrolled in the advanced-standing Master of Science in Social Work program at Keuka College. The curriculum is rigorous, designed to complete two years’ worth of coursework in one year — and, she has been simultaneously completing the required 500 hours of clinical service working as a graduate intern in the college’s Counseling Center.
In addition to counseling students, Burd has collaborated with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to bring a program to the college called “It’s Real” that aims to raise awareness on campus about mental health issues.
Her commitment to community service began when she was an undergraduate student and has carried through to her career. She previously managed three different girls groups called Girls Circle that support self-esteem building; she secured a grant to help raise local awareness about cervical cancer and other women’s health needs; she has written grants and pursued donations for the “Needs and Things Pantry,” helping to secure items for self-care and hygiene, and she has volunteered for the local Red Cross, Family Planning and Arc of Yates.
Burd completed her final program requirements at Keuka this spring and is studying for the state license exam for the Licensed Master Social Worker certification, which she hopes to complete by the end of the summer.
Historically, the Athena ACE Association has awarded one scholarship per year on average since its inception in 2009. This year, two scholarships were made possible thanks to many individual donors, as well as donations from Lyons National Bank; the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce; Seneca Meadows; Geneva Community Projects; Friends of Brian Kolb; Bank of the Finger Lakes; Finger Lakes Partners Insurance; Kowalski Legal PLLC; Generations Bank; L.M. Sessler Excavating & Wrecking; Three Brothers Wineries & Estates; Billsboro Winery; Finger Lakes Hearing Center; Lisa Toole; Pedulla’s Wine & Liquor; Uncle Joe’s Pizzeria; Auto Specialist Repair; Coe-Genung Funeral Home; Harry & David Co.; Seneca Lake Wine Trail; Zugibe Vineyards; and Tom Ende Photography.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.