SENECA FALLS — Nearly three months after a surprise demolition of Cayuga Nation buildings on Route 89, some debris remains.
The west side of Route 89, which housed the Nation’s LakeSide Trading gas station and convenience store and a school building, has been cleaned up. However, partially demolished properties on the east side of the state roadway have not been touched. They include a canning facility, and an ice cream stand/miniature golf business.
Nation officials applied for and received a permit from the Seneca County Code Enforcement Office to remove debris from the west-side properties. The county has a local law that requires all property taxes be up to date before a permit for construction or demolition can be issued; cleanup is part of a demolition permit.
The Nation is current on taxes for properties on the west side but not on the east side. The west-side properties are included in an application to have 129 acres of the Nation’s 1,300 acres in Seneca and Cayuga counties put into federal, tax-exempt trust. The east-side properties are not included in the trust application.
The Feb. 22 demolitions were ordered by the Nation’s federally recognized leader, Clint Halftown. Halftown claimed the properties were being operated — improperly — by a rival tribal faction.
County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Hayssen said the Feb. 22 demolitions were conducted without the required permits. He said permits were later issued for completing the demolition cleanup on the west side of Route 89 but not for the east-side properties “due to unpaid property taxes.’’
“While the Cayuga Indian Nation attempted to obtain a permit for these structures, they have not been issued due to the provisions of a Seneca County local law that does not allow building permits to be issued for properties with delinquent taxes,” Hayssen said.
Hayssen, the Varick town supervisor, said the Nation owes $6.06 million in town, county and school taxes, interest and penalties on its properties in Seneca County, including $254,957.07 for the demolished properties on the east side of Route 89.
“Seneca County is reviewing its legal options for ensuring compliance with the New York State Building Code, but this matter could be resolved today if the Cayuga Indian Nation would simply pay its property taxes,” Hayssen said.
In response to the county’s position, attorney Lee Alcott of Syracuse issued a statement saying the Nation “offered to remove debris and clean the property just as it did across the street.”
“The county can work this out amicably or in a court of law where the Nation will prevail as it has for the last 15 years,” the statement concluded.