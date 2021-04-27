WATERLOO — The creation of a full-time assistant public defender position is on the agenda for today’s meeting of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors’ committees.
Citing an increasing case load, Public Defender Mike Mirras is seeking approval from the board’s Personnel Committee to create the position, which would not cost county taxpayers anything because a state grant would pay for the position. The proposed position would be for 37½ hours per week and have a salary of not more than $82,150, plus no more than $21,370 in fringe benefit costs.
The expansion of the Hurrell-Harring Settlement awarded the county $4,777,143.84 over five years. The Hurrell-Harring Settlement involves a 2007 class-action lawsuit against the state over indigent legal defense programs.
In other action, the supervisors’ committees:
Public Works — Will consider a motion directing the county manager and county attorney to make changes in the county’s procurement policies regarding vehicle fleet repairs, now made through its contract with Enterprise Fleet Management.
The county contracted with Enterprise in 2016 with the understanding that it would improve repairs, reduce the average age of the fleet, and save more than $400,000 over 10 years. However, a special board committee analyzed the records and determined those savings were not going to be realized.
Environmental Affairs — Will consider a motion to ask the state Department of Environmental Conservation to study and regulate cryptocurrency mining operations. Cryptocurrency mining involves large computers using a high volume of electricity.
The motion says there are no regulations on where the electricity comes from and on the currency mining process in general. The motion asks that electricity used in this process comes from renewable sources such as wind, solar, geothermal, and hydro or water power.
Planning, Agriculture & Tourism / Finance, Assessment & Insurance — Will consider a motion asking for state legislation to amend the county’s hotel and motel room occupancy tax. The amendment would allow use of those revenues not only for tourism promotion but also for infrastructure upgrades, protection of natural resources, maintenance and development of parks and recreational facilities and environmental conservation work.