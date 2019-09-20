SENECA — This year’s Fun on the Farm, a free agricultural community event, is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at J. Minns Farms and Sons Farm, 3379 Seneca Castle Road.
The event is free and open to the public.
Held every other year, this year’s event is the 15th in 28 years.
Fun on the Farm invites the non-farming community to a local dairy farm and includes local food samples, games, wagon rides and a petting zoo. The event also features over 100 exhibitors including agricultural lenders, food processors, maple producers, equipment dealers, veterinarians, and farm service industries. Multiple 4-H clubs, Future Farmers of America clubs, and the Dairy Princess and her Ambassadors are also on hand, representing young people in agriculture. Over 200 individuals and businesses donate goods or services to help make Fun on the Farm a reality.
“Our goal is to build a relationship of understanding and respect between these neighbors,” said Julie Maslyn, event coordinator. “We do this by combining displays and games, communicating how food is produced on a present-day farm, along with showing the environmental, economic, and social issues involved with that production. Ontario County is unique in that it has agribusinesses, organizations, and neighbors who are working together for a common purpose. We should be proud of the county that we live in. We work very well together.”
Maslyn says American farmers working in their industry are the most productive in the world — a fact that many people do not know or may not realize.
“As beneficiaries of our industry, we think it is important that people within the community see what modern agriculture is really like. An event like Fun on the Farm, which is both fun and educational, is our opportunity to show off our industry and to communicate to the community the benefits from the business of agriculture production,” she said.
For more information, visit OntarioCountyFunontheFarm.com.