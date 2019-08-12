HOPEWELL — The outpouring of community support for the “Naples 85” dog rescue has the Ontario County Humane Society bursting at the seams. Goods of food and supplies continue pouring in and donations surpassed the $50,000 mark upon the shelter designating a goal of $125,000 to care for the 85 rescued terriers over the next three months.
People from far and wide have headed the call to help, and now the Humane Society is putting the call out for storage volunteers. Dozens more dog lovers lined up outside the shelter Saturday with more food and supplies than it had capacity to store.
In addition to financial donations, the call for help now is to anyone locally who has climate-controlled space (pod, barn, cattle trailer, etc.) to stockpile the goods for the shelter until it can reassess its needs and free up space at the shelter.
“We are just in awe and most humbled by the tremendous support we’ve received from people across the country who have stepped up to help,” Diane Faas, shelter manager, said in a news release. “It’s just unbelievable. This is such a tremendous undertaking for us and we’re taking it one day at a time. The good news is the dogs are on the mend and all are expected to survive, but they have a long way to go.”
All 85 dogs have been examined by a veterinarian and continue to be treated for fleas, allergies, and parasites. Called one of the worst animal cruelty cases officials have seen in the county, the dogs are slowly healing, but the need is still great and it’s going to be a long road to recovery.
The Humane Society calculated it’ll cost $125,000 for three months to continue treating the 85 dogs: ($15 a day per dog X 85 dogs X 90 days = $114,750 + additional dollars for boarding, feeding, veterinarian and other services.) It’s an ongoing legal matter and the dogs cannot be released for adoption until deemed by the court, which could take up to eight months. The next court date is set for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Naples Town Court.
Adoption and foster care for the dogs is the next phase in the process. Anyone interested in adopting or fostering can complete an application online.
The other way to help immediately is for people to adopt the other animals in the shelter to make room for the “Naples 85.”
For more information on the “Naples 85”, to donate, or register to adopt or foster, go to www.ontariocountyhumanesociety.org.
