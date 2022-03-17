Building history

The Wesleyan Methodist Church broke away from the regular Methodist Church over the issue of slavery in the 1840s and ’50s. A group of former Methodists built their own Wesleyan Chapel at the corner of Fall and Mynderse streets in 1843. The chapel, which became a hotbed of reform movement related to slavery and women's rights, hosted the inaugural Women's Rights Convention in July 1848, an event that led to Seneca Falls eventually becoming the Birthplace of the Women's Rights Movement.

In 1852, the Rev. Benjamin Bradford and an unspecified number of his congregation left the Wesleyan Chapel during a dispute over church hierarchy and attempted to form a Congregational Church. Those plans fell apart in 1854 when Bradford fell ill.

In 1869, a major split saw the Rev. William Lyle raise the hierarchy issues again. The Wesleyans were split down the middle on whether the congregation itself or the Conference of Elders should have the final say regarding its members. Rev. Lyle and 63 members left to form the First Congregational Church of Seneca Falls in 1869. They claimed the chapel was their property, and the remaining Wesleyan congregation gave them $2,500 in order to keep the chapel.

The new Congregational Church built a new structure with a 70-foot spire at 35 State St.; it was dedicated in 1875. The Congregational Church functioned as a house of worship for many years. It was acquired by the House of Concern in the 1970s.

The Wesleyan Methodist congregation, now smaller in number, moved to another location and built a new church at Fall and Clinton streets that was dedicated in 1875.