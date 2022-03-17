SENECA FALLS — The Congregational Church building at 35 State St. once again will be the focus of drama.
The historic brick church was embroiled in religious drama in the 1870s over the issues of church hierarchy and allowing people belonging to groups such as the Free Masons, Good Templars, and Odd Fellows to join the congregation. Today, the drama may come from the church hosting dramas, theatrical productions, plays and musicals.
The non-profit Seneca Falls Performing Arts Center agreed to buy the church property from the Seneca County House of Concern in December for $90,000 and convert it into a venue to feature the performing arts. The sale includes the rectory building at 33 State St., which will be rented out for office space.
Work already has begun, with interior walls being knocked down in the 5,000-square-foot building, and a major fundraising campaign, with a goal of $1.2 million, is underway.
The former church became available when the House of Concern, which occupied the building since the early 1970s, moved to a new location in Waterloo.
SFPAC’s Board of Directors plans to apply for multiple state grants, but officials are hoping the community pitches in to fully fund the project. Multiple fundraising events will be planned over the next 12-24 months.
“As a participant of community theater and producer of events in an around Seneca Falls for many years, it has always been a battle finding an available venue,” SFPAC Board Vice President Becky Bly said. “Competition for space has grown while available locations have shrunk.”
Bly said the overriding idea is to provide a space that will work for just about everyone and every group.
Supporters of the project see the renovated space as a venue for recitals by local musicians and students, dinner theater, a jazz festival, improv and talent shows, local art galleries, and an indoor winter market. The initial floor plan for the building is designed to accommodate all those uses and more, Bly said.
Bly said plans call for an intimate space with a capacity for nearly 300 guests. The church’s original, open great hall will be transformed into a large adaptive space, including a 15-by-28-foot stage. The seating will not be permanent, allowing for tables or an open floor plan.
The original building annex will be converted into a piano lounge and refreshment bar with additional seating. A commercial kitchen, green room, box office, multiple storage spaces and updated restrooms will be included too.
“The board hopes to have the annex portion opened as soon as possible so that guests will be able to use the space and participate in the center’s overall transformation,” Bly said.
For more information about the project and to find out how to donate, contact info@senecafallsPC.org, visit www.SenecaFallsPAC.org, or follow SFPAC on Facebook and Instagram.