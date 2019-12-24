SODUS — While many of us will be celebrating Christmas at home with family and friends tonight and tomorrow, Mike “Mikey” Laird won’t be one of them.
Instead, Laird, 40, of Sodus, will be lying in bed in the Intensive Care Unit at Strong Memorial Hospital on a ventilator and paralyzed from the waist down.
He was severely injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 104 in Williamson on Nov 20. According to Wayne County sheriff’s deputies, Laird was waiting to make a left turn into a business on Route 104 when his vehicle was rear-ended. The impact pushed his car into the oncoming lane of traffic, where it was hit by two other vehicles.
The violent crash left him with a broken back, shoulder, pelvis, ribs and a collapsed lung.
Mikey had spine surgery the day of the crash, with doctors fusing three of his vertebrae together. But doctors don’t hold much hope that he will walk again, according to sister-in-law Katie Laird.
“He really has not shown any improvements,” she said. “He doesn’t have any feeling from the chest down. He can use his arms and his head.”
Katie said her brother-in-law now has pneumonia, a common condition with hospital patients who are unable to move around.
Doctors are hoping to get him off the ventilator and perform a tracheotomy so that he can work on breathing on his own, but it’s a slow go, she said.
At his side nearly all the time is his wife, Cassie, a long-term substitute teacher in the Sodus Central School District who has been studying at Finger Lakes Community College at the same time.
“She’s hanging in there,” said Katie, noting that the hospital has set up a bed in his room so that she can stay 24/7, if needed.
Mikey was a stay-at-home dad, taking care of the couple’s triplets, along with their five-month-old baby, Jeffery David.
And while Mikey, who already was on disability, battles his devastating injuries in Strong — where Katie Laird said he is getting excellent care — the couple faces significant financial challenges. Cassie is no longer working.
Additionally, there are long-term issues with someone facing a lifetime disability.
“They live in a trailer, which is not going to support him,” Katie said.
A GoFundMe page has been created to raise money to assist the family with what are described as “crushing medical bills” and the loss of family income.
“He’s got to go through a lot of rehab,” said Katie, who watches the couple’s children on weekends, while her in-laws, Donna and Dave Laird, care for them during the week.
She said it’s likely he won’t be able to return home for a year.
While a GoFundMe page has been started, Katie said the family is looking at setting up some fundraisers to assist the couple and their young children.
“We’re trying to think of other things to help,” she said.
She is thrilled with the support the family received since Mikey’s devastating crash.
“We’re so thankful for all the generosity,” she said. “So many people helped. It’s just been awesome.”
However, she added, fundraising has slowed.
As of Monday afternoon, $4,875 had been raised of what is currently a $10,000 goal. To donate, go to https://bit.ly/2Smttaq.