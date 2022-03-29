CANANDAIGUA — Trivia question: What is the oldest continuously operating school in the Catholic Diocese of Rochester?
The answer is St. Mary’s School at 16 Gibson St., which opened in 1849 and is now in its 173rd year of operation. The school has launched a fundraising campaign to support its programs for the 104 children now enrolled, and for the future.
In a message to the school’s friends, alumni and families, principal Lisa Milano said the Sisters of St. Joseph opened the school in 1849 “and the purpose of St. Mary’s has not changed, nor has the building or the unwavering commitment of its faculty and staff.” Milano said donations will allow the school to provide a faith-based education with high academic standards for all students, provide the means to keep current with technology and student resources and “give students experiences they will remember for years to come.”
Donate to the school at https:///stmaryscanandaigua.org/donate.
In the school’s annual report, the 2021-22 budget checked in at $1,052,900. The school had a deficit of $38,200 in 2020-21, but a net operating income of $62,800 in 2019-20. The school for students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade has a faculty and staff of 15 and offers a host of extracurricular activities.