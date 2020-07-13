TYRE — Frustrated officials at del Lago Resort & Casino Monday issued Workers Adjustment and Retraining Notice notices to its more than 1,100 workers furloughed since April 9.
The notices — part of a 1988 U.S. labor law protecting employees — are required by the state and federal governments when workers are furloughed for a certain period of time. They make those workers eligible for worker retraining programs for a new job in case their furloughs continue for an extended period.
The casino was closed March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which spreads easily among those in large gatherings without proper protections.
“Due to the uncertain outlook combined with changes to the industry as a result of the pandemic, many of our employees have been furloughed,” said Lance Young, executive vice president and general manager at del Lago. “Pursuant to state and federal regulations, the company issued WARN notices to all del Lago employees that are currently furloughed.
“For nearly four months, we have been doing everything in our power to responsibly reopen, prioritizing the safety of our team members and guests.”
Del Lago is bound by directives put forth by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has not yet allowed casinos with state licenses to reopen.
“Despite our very best efforts, including the development of comprehensive plans and procedures that outline how we intend to keep everyone as safe as possible in accordance with state mandates and Center for Disease Controls guidelines, we have not yet received information regarding when or how we will be permitted to reopen,” Young said. “We will continue our efforts and hope to welcome our team and guests back soon.”
Central and Western New York casinos operated by the Oneida Indian Nation and the Seneca Nation of Indians have reopened. They closed voluntarily and are not subject to the same state regulations as del Lago, a $440 million facility that opened in 2017.