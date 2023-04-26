HOPEWELL — Thirty-five students from area schools, along with several adults, were honored last week at the 29th annual Ontario County Youth Bureau awards at Finger Lakes Community College.
More than 200 people turned out for the event, the first time in three years it was held in person due to the pandemic. FLCC President Robert Nye gave the keynote address.
The awards are given annually to students in all nine of the county’s school districts who have faced challenges and obstacles that make education and life difficult but who persevered and have been successful in their goals. The awards were presented by Marsha Foote, Youth Bureau director, and Catie Ginther, a Victor High School senior and county Youth Board chairwoman.
“It is the belief of the Youth Bureau that our youth are more than our future. Youth are our present as well,” Foote said. “Youth are teachers as well as students. Youth have something to give as well as to gain from working and contributing to their communities.”
Four area educators were recognized as Employees of the Year. They were Kristine Guererri (Red Jacket), Kim Webb (Canandaigua), Tara Grzeskowiak (Marcus Whitman), and Molly Perrin (Honeoye).
Audrey Button from Family Counseling Services of the Finger Lakes received the Youth Advocacy Award.
“These five people continuously went beyond the call of duty to invest in the youth they are responsible for within their school districts and community,” Foote said.
County and school officials attended too. East Bloomfield Supervisor Fred Wille, former superintendent of the Bloomfield school district, spoke as well.
Those receiving awards received a certificate from the office of state Sen. Pam Helming, who was unable to attend the event due to obligations in Albany.
The Youth Bureau, a division of the county Department of Social Services, provides programming and services for children and young people under the age of 21. Award winners are nominated by school personnel.