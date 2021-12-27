WATERLOO — For as long as anyone can remember, Waterloo school athletic teams have been known as the Indians. The name reflects the history of the Cayuga Indians, who were the first inhabitants of this area on the old Seneca River, called Skayes or Skoi-Yase.
That may change.
Superintendent of Schools Terri Bavis said the district’s strategic plan includes a look at the sports teams’ nickname. She said a special committee has been formed to discuss the name and whether it should change — and, if so, to what. That group will start meeting soon.
“There is legislation pending from January 2021 that will require all districts to change those types of mascots,” Bavis said. “I believe we are one of only four districts left in the state that has not already made the transition. Watkins Glen is the latest district to start the changeover to a new name. I am not sure where they are in that final process.”
The Watkins Glen team nickname is the Senecas, after the Seneca Tribe.
The Manchester-Shortsville school district, also known as Red Jacket, uses Indians as its athletic team nickname as well. Red Jacket was a famous Native American orator.
Other area schools with similar names are the Romulus Warriors and the Canandaigua Braves.
“If legislation passes, we only have until 2024 to get all uniforms, etc., transitioned over to the new mascot,” Bavis said.
The school district’s primary school is called Skoi-Yase, modeled after the original Indian settlement in what later became Waterloo.
• • •
At last week’s school board meeting, another longtime school district institution, Walnut Street Field, also was discussed.
The open athletic field on North Walnut Street has been used by the schools and community for more than 80 years. It’s a few blocks from the Main Street School, which served as the high school, middle school and a multi-age elementary school at various times during its history. However, the property was sold and the building will be converted to senior housing, making the athletic fields associated with it surplus.
Village officials have contacted school officials about trying to keep the field for public recreational use.
Bavis said the board discussed putting information on the district website to gather more feedback from the community on its wishes for the use of Walnut Street field. She said that should be done soon.
Over the years, the field has been used for baseball games, Little League baseball practices, lacrosse games, youth soccer — even kite-flying.