ROMULUS — What can and should be done with the vacant, 630-acre former Willard Psychiatric Center campus?
That question will be the topic of a second public session from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, at South Seneca High School, 7263 Main St., Ovid, sponsored by the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency. The first IDA-sponsored public session was conducted in July.
The IDA is a key part of the Willard Task Force, formed shortly after the state Department of Correctional Services closed its drug treatment center in March 2022.
Willard Psychiatric Center, a major employer for many years, closed in 1999 after opening as a residential treatment center for the mentally disabled in 1869. The sprawling campus is on the east shore of Seneca Lake in Romulus.
The IDA has hired a consulting team comprised of the MRB Group, EDR, Bero Architecture and HRP Associates to conduct a highest and best use study of the campus.
“The ultimate goal of this study is to better understand the feasibility of various uses at the site, as well as the most logical path forward to its redevelopment,” said IDA Executive Director Sarah Davis.
At the first public session in July, the IDA conducted an open house-style public input session to gather comments and ideas from the community. Attendees were given information about the site, its history and architecture, the local economy and demographics and other information. Attendees then responded to and shard their visions for the future of Willard.
Davis said some of the most common themes from the July session were historic preservation, creating community spaces, reopening Hadley Hall for public use, protecting and engaging with the natural environment and a need for affordable housing for working families and senior citizens.
“The development ideas supported by the most attendees were waterfront access, new trails, bike lanes and sidewalks, rehabilitation of old vacant structures, senior assisted living and a community center,” Davis said.
At the Oct. 2 public session, there will be a presentation by the consulting team at 5 p.m. during which the team will share initial concepts for redevelopment of the site. After the presentation, the public will be invited to share additional comments and feedback via an open house format similar to the first session.
Written comments on Willard’s future also will be accepted at the meeting, as well as by email to d.hewitt@senecacountyida.org.
After the session, the study team will finalize a preferred development concept for the site master plan and compile a final study.
“Engaging our community in these important discussions about the future of the Willard campus has been invaluable,” Davis said. “Their insights and perspectives reinforce our commitment to creating a future that not only respects Willard’s rich history, but also meets the evolving needs of our residents.”
For more information about the Willard campus reuse project, visit www.senecacountyida.org.