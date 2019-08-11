PHELPS — The G.W. Lisk Company has submitted a work plan to investigate possible contamination at the plant’s 2 South St. property.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation is reviewing the plan, submitted under the Brownfield Cleanup Program. The public is also invited to comment on the draft work plan until Sept. 6.
Lisk or a consulting firm will perform the investigation, with oversight by the DEC and the state Health Department.
The investigation will define the nature and extent of contamination in soil, surface water, groundwater and any other parts of the environment that may be affected. Previous investigations have detected volatile and semi-volatile organic compounds and metals in the soil, groundwater, surface water and sub-slab soil vapor and indoor air at the site.
The plan calls for these steps:
• Sampling soil borings to identify possible on-site sources of contamination.
• Installing and sampling groundwater wells to monitor impacts from areas of concern.
• Sampling of surface water and sediment to evaluate impacts.
• Collecting sub-slab soil vapor and indoor air samples in the western building.
The overall Lisk parcel is 26.6 acres. The parcel to be investigated consists of 8.8 acres, bordered on the west and south by undeveloped land, a parking lot and residences and to the north by Clifton Springs Hospital. The site consists of two manufacturing buildings and parking lots.
The facility originally operated as a manufacturer of tin pans, pails and spraying devices from 1910 until the late 1940s. The facility began solenoid manufacturing in 1948 and continues to operate as a manufacturer of solenoids and valves for industrial and commercial markets.
After the comment period is over, the plan could be revised, if necessary, prior to final approval. When the investigation is completed, a report will be submitted to the DEC to make any necessary revisions.
After the investigation, a cleanup plan will be developed and a decision document will be proposed. The cleanup plan will include an evaluation of the proposed site remedy or recommendation of no action or no further action alternatives.
The DEC will present the proposed cleanup plan to the public for its review and comment during a 45-day comment period.
Project documents are available at the DEC Region 8 office, 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, by appointment or at the Clifton Springs Public Library, 4 Railroad Ave.
Comments on the investigation plan and project-related questions can be submitted to project manager Danielle Miles at (585) 226-5349 or danielle.miles@dec.ny.gov.
