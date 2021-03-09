TYRE — The Galen-Clyde Fire Department is under contract to provide fire protection services to this Seneca County town in 2021.
The Town Board voted in November to enter into the new contract after years of working with the Tyre-based Magee Fire Department.
In response, the Galen-Clyde Fire Department has made arrangements to house a pumper truck in a bay at the Petro Travel Center on Route 414.
They have taken other steps related to the new contract as well, including:
• Working with Seneca and Wayne county fire officials on the transition.
• Working with local law enforcement officials, the Thruway Authority, del Lago Resort & Casino, the town’s special fire department attorney, and Tyre town officials on the details and sharing information about the change.
• Meeting with firefighters from the Magee Fire Department to offer them training and outlining the process for them to apply for membership into the Galen-Clyde company.
• Scheduling Galen-Clyde firefighters to be stationed at the Petro location as much as possible.
“There has been a tremendous amount of collaboration work that has been completed in a noticeably short period of time by the Galen-Clyde Fire Department,” Tyre Supervisor Ron McGreevy wrote in an email. “The outreach we have seen from this new fire department has been exceptional, and it is a testament of their commitment to assist the town of Tyre in each and every way. We look forward to the continuation of a great working relationship with Galen-Clyde.”
McGreevy added that the professionalism exhibited by the Galen-Clyde fire commissioners, as well as of the department’s firefighters, has “shown our entire community that the safety and security of the town of Tyre remains their first and foremost important goal in making this fire contract a success.”
Meanwhile, the future of the independent Magee Fire Department is uncertain. There are indications an effort has begun to dissolve the department, but the Times could not confirm that information before Tuesday’s edition went to press. The department owns all of its equipment, apparatus, and gear, as well as the fire station.
“I do not have any insight as to the current status of the Magee FD,” McGreevy said. “They have not communicated at all with us. Therefore, I am not aware of their intentions or any of their plans for the future. The town of Tyre has no legal authority to intervene in their internal affairs.”