GALEN — A local resident who was in a property dispute with Wayne County over land near the Erie Canal has been arrested.
Floyd Chadwick, 58, of Route 31, was charged Friday by the sheriff’s office with second-degree criminal mischief, a felony; second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor; and trespass, a violation.
Chadwick is accused of using his excavator to dig up and destroy portions of the Empire State Trail, which the state Department of Transportation is constructing on county property. Police said Chadwick previously was given a court order stipulating he was not allowed to go on the trail or interfere with contractors.
The dispute dates to the summer of 2019, when the county and Chadwick both claimed to own a section of former state canal lands.
The county claimed Chadwick obstructed the canal path with boulders and downed trees. Chadwick claimed “adverse possession,” meaning someone can claim ownership of a piece of land if the person can prove they maintained the property for 10 years or more. County officials said that doesn’t apply to municipal property that has a public use.
Chadwick was taken to the Wayne County Jail for centralized arraignment.