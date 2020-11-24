LYONS — A Galen man faces manslaughter and assault charges for a crash that killed a Lyons man and injured a Clyde teen.
Gregory M. Bailey, 19, was charged Friday by the Wayne County sheriff’s office with second-degree manslaughter, second-degree vehicular manslaughter, second-degree assault, second-degree vehicular assault, driving while intoxicated, and driving while ability impaired by drugs/alcohol.
The charges stem from a May 30 crash on Route 31 in Galen. Police said Bailey lost control of the vehicle he was driving about 10:40 p.m. and hit a tree.
A passenger in the vehicle, David Fischette Jr., 30, of Lyons, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another passenger, Jenna Carnevale, 18, of Clyde, was taken by a LifeNet helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. An ambulance took Bailey to Newark-Wayne Community Hospital in Newark.
Bailey was arrested on a warrant following a county Grand Jury indictment. He was taken to the county jail pending an appearance in county court.