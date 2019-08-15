GALEN — The deadline for the public to submit written comments on the town’s application to create a new 6.8-acre sand and gravel mine on Kelsey Road is Sept. 6.
The town has applied to the state Department of Environmental Conservation Region 8 office in Avon for a mined land reclamation permit for the new mine, which will be on a parcel currently used for agriculture. The town wants to mine the parcel for sand and gravel for an estimated 20 years.
All mining will take place, on average, approximately 20 feet above the water table. When mining is completed, the parcel will be returned to a vegetated open space.
The town plans to mine the sand and gravel from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. The maximum truck traffic proposed is 10 trucks per hour. The DEC has determined the project will not have a significant effect on the environment.
Comments must be made in writing to Thomas Walker, DEC Region 8 Headquarters, 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, 14414. Walker can be contacted at (585) 226-246 or at DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov.
Documents related to the application are available for inspection by appointment at the Region 8 office in Avon.
