CLYDE — The village’s mayor hopes another drug store will come to Clyde following the closure of its longtime pharmacy.
Kinney Drugs, based in Gouverneur, N.Y., announced it has taken over the prescription records for Galens Pharmacy, which has served Clyde and parts of eastern Wayne County for nearly four decades.
The Sodus Street business closed Friday.
In a news release sent out by Kinney Drugs, Galens Pharmacy owner Bob Montemorano announced the closing.
“With grateful acknowledgement of our success as a small business and the privilege of providing pharmacy services to our patients in the Clyde, Savannah, Rose and North Rose rural communities over the last 38 years, my wife and I have made the rather difficult decision to retire,” said Montemorano. “On behalf of our family and all our outstanding Galens employees, we sincerely thank you for the loyalty, support and kindness that you have extended to us, and we will forever cherish the friendships we have forged with you over the years.”
Prescription records have been transferred to Kinney Drugs’ Lyons location at 20 Forgham St.
Montemorano said he and his wife, Cheryl, “greatly admire Kinney Drugs as a 100 percent employee-owned company that has been in business since 1903. We chose Kinney Drugs because they provide a wide range of retail and pharmacy services, including free prescription delivery to your home or business. Kinney’s professional pharmacy team offers consultations, immunizations, free Medicare plan comparisons and convenient DMV eye exams. We believe you’ll also appreciate Kinney’s extended hours and weekend hours in Lyons.”
Clyde Mayor Jerry Fremouw hopes the village can attract another pharmacy following the closing of Galens.
“On behalf of the village and the entire Clyde community, we would like to thank Mr. Montemorano, his wife and entire family for his years of service to all,” he said by email Tuesday. “In the end, everyone deserves to enjoy their retirement and we wish him well. Hopefully we can find someone to fill the void left by his absence. We are, and always have been, a very resilient community. Going forward we hope someone with the right skill set steps up to benefit us all.”
Said Kinney Drugs President Becky Bubel: “All of us at Kinney Drugs wish to congratulate Bob and Cheryl Montemorano on their retirement. We are honored to carry on their tradition of personalized service as we welcome Galens Pharmacy patients to our Lyons location. We look forward to providing patients with a wide range of pharmacy and retail products and services and are pleased to extend our free prescription delivery service to the greater Lyons area.”