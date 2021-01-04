MANCHESTER — Jeff Gallahan was cleaning out his office at Town Hall on County Road 7 last week, looking back fondly on his 11 years as town supervisor — while also embracing his new adventure as assemblyman representing the 131st District.
Gallahan succeeds Brian Kolb of Victor, who stepped down after 20 years as the region’s assemblyman. The 131st includes all of Seneca County and most of Ontario County.
“It’s been a flurry,” Gallahan said, pointing to orientation trips to Albany, finishing up town business and prepping his replacement for his sales job at H&C Tool Supplies.
He says he’ll miss the supervisor’s job.
“It’s my community,” he said. “It’s near and dear to my heart. But I still get to represent them in the Assembly.”
He knows he’ll get to know that Manchester Thruway exit quite well as a state legislator, but said being on the road is nothing new for him.
“I’ve traveled my whole sales career,” he said.
The Assembly session begins Wednesday, and with COVID-19 raging throughout the state, legislators have the option of staying home and working through Zoom. Gallahan, however, wants to be in Albany as much as he can.
“I need to get acclimated down there, to see the lay of the land,” he said.
That includes meeting colleagues on both sides of the political aisle.
His support staff of three is set — there are no holdovers from Kolb’s office — and Gallahan said the 131st District Office will remain on Elizabeth Blackwell Drive in Geneva, Kolb’s office.
“Geographically, it works fine,” he said.
Committee assignments are set, and Gallahan said he got about half of what he wanted from Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay.
He’ll serve on Aging, Children and Families, Local Governments and Tourism, Parks, Arts, and Sports Development committees, and is the ranking minority member of the Racing and Wagering committee. That job interests him because he has gaming facilities in his district — specifically, Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack and del Lago Resort & Casino.
While Albany is set up to reward the majority parties — Democrats control the Assembly and Senate — Gallahan thinks Republicans remain relevant, noting that the minority was successful in the last session of fighting back against some Democratic initiatives. He pointed to bail reform.
“The minority conference was pretty vocal about it and changes came,” he said. “We have to stop this ‘them vs. us’ mentality. We need to start doing what’s right for the people.”
Gallahan said it’s important that the state turn away from its high-tax ways, claiming an average of 275 New Yorkers leave the state every day.
“It’s not the weather. It’s the taxes and policies,” he said, pointing to the decades-decline of upstate manufacturing that led to the loss of some of the region’s best-paying jobs. “We can educate kids all we want, but if there is no population to serve, they’re gone. We’re one state. We can’t make it work with upstaters and downstaters. Each has different wants and needs. (Downstate) needs to come up here and see how we live.”
He notes that while mass transit may be the biggest concern for those in the New York metro region, upstate, for the most part, continues to rely on the automobile.
Jacking up license-plate fees and other auto-related taxes may raise funds for state coffers, but they penalize families who need multiple cars for jobs and family, Gallahan noted.
“Those are things you need to be cognizant of,” he said.
Gallahan sees no reason why Republicans and Democrats can’t work together, especially on issues they agree on mutually.
“If it’s a good idea, I’m going to keep pushing it,” he said.
The Republican said he looks back at his supervisor tenure with pride.
Two initiatives stand out: Increasing usage of the waste transfer station just south of the Town Hall, and the effort to redevelop the Manchester railroad roundhouse and vicinity, where there are 114 acres available for development.
For the transfer station, the town adopted a pay-per-pound system that encouraged recycling. The town, which was losing money on the transfer station, now charges by the pound, encouraging customers to reduce their garbage and increase their recycling. The transfer station now makes money, and Gallahan said it has resulted in less roadside dumping by people.
Those using the transfer station are paying far less than they would if they were paying a trash collector at $30 a month or more.
“We’re making money, and all the maintenance is covered,” he said.
On the roundhouse, he’s excited about the potential that this large chunk of Manchester rail history offers for tourism and jobs. Manchester was once home to one of the nation’s largest rail yards, and the town is working with the county to redevelop the roundhouse, where rail cars and locomotives once underwent maintenance amid a sea of train tracks.
He sees the roundhouse, one of the few still standing in the country, as having great potential to draw train history enthusiasts if restored. But, he also believes it offers opportunities for use by Finger Lakes Railway, which operates a track near the site.
Finally, he’s proud that Manchester was able to create a comprehensive plan that included not just the town, but its three villages — Manchester, Shortsville and Clifton Springs (the latter partly in Phelps) — as well as the hamlet of Port Gibson.
Now, it’s on to Albany.
“I’m excited to go down there and get started,” he said.